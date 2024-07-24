7 Very Rare 12" Records (Live and Demoes)

Hi,
I'm going through my collection and I'd like to get rid of these seven very rare 12" records. You can PM me for details about the records, pics, and offers. Here is the list:
1. A Celebration - Record Store Day 12"
2. Bono Boys - a very early live recording and I think the vinyl might not be in great condition
3. Demotape 12" (some live, most studio demoes.
4. 12" Picture Disk with live show from Edinburgh 11/5/84
5. Peace Under a Chicago Sky 12"
6. More Than Dreams Live from Dortmund, Germany, 11/29/84
7. "Thinking of U2" picture disk with shot from the A Celebration video on each side -- the show is from Red Rocks in 1983
