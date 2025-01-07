2025 Interference NFL Playoff Pool

It's that time of year again...

In a thrilling nail-biter that literally went into overtime, phanan was the winner of last year's playoff pool and was awarded with a free entry into this year's contest. iron yuppie won the secondary prize for guessing the total points in the Super Bowl with 47, and his entry into this year's pool is discounted 50%. Congratulations gentlemen, and I hope you both enjoy the discount from the normal entry fee of $0.00.

2024 final standings:
phanan127
Headache in a Suitcase123
mikal112
PennyLanePHINS110
iron yuppie101
DaveC100
Hewson96
U2inUtah93

It's Integerin' Time!
We've all done this before. Assign your integers 1 through 14 for each playoff team and when a team wins a game, you get the number of points correlating to the integer to which that particular team has been assigned. Points are cumulative through the whole playoffs.

REMEMBER THE TIEBREAKER - total points scored in the Super Bowl. I wonder if I should also take bets on how long it'll be before I have to remind someone about the tiebreaker? Last year it was forgotten on the very first entry lol.

team list
AFC
1 - Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) *bye*
2 - Buffalo Bills (13-4)
3 - Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
4 - Houston Texans (10-7)
5 - Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
6 - Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
7 - Denver Broncos (10-7)

NFC
1 - Detroit Lions (15-2) *bye*
2 - Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
4 - Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
5 - Minnesota Vikings (14-3)
7 - Washington Commanders (12-5)

Wild Card Weekend:
Saturday
Chargers at Texans, 4:30 pm
Steelers at Ravens, 8:00 pm

Sunday
Broncos at Bills, 1:00 pm
Packers at Eagles, 4:30 pm
Vikings at Rams, 8:00 pm

Monday
Commanders at Buccaneers, 8:00 pm

e9f19453e78a472a244f08819cf95d40.gif
 
