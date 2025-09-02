2025 69th Annual Interference Five NFL Pick'em

Hewson
Blue Crack Supplier
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2001
- Messages
- 35,578
- Location
- Your own private Idaho
Week 1 lineup:
Cowboys/EAGLES (THURSDAY!)
Chiefs/Chargers (Friday Brazil)
Bucs/FALCONS
Bengals/BROWNS
Dolphins/COLTS
Raiders/PATRIOTS
Cardinals/SAINTS
Steelers/JETS
Giants/COMMANDERS
Panthers/JAGUARS
Tit ans/BRONCOS
49ers/SEAHAWKS
Lions/PACKERS
Texans/RAMS
Ravens/BILLS
Vikings/BEARS
Cowboys/EAGLES (THURSDAY!)
Chiefs/Chargers (Friday Brazil)
Bucs/FALCONS
Bengals/BROWNS
Dolphins/COLTS
Raiders/PATRIOTS
Cardinals/SAINTS
Steelers/JETS
Giants/COMMANDERS
Panthers/JAGUARS
Tit ans/BRONCOS
49ers/SEAHAWKS
Lions/PACKERS
Texans/RAMS
Ravens/BILLS
Vikings/BEARS