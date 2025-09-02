2025 69th Annual Interference Five NFL Pick'em

Week 1 lineup:

Cowboys/EAGLES (THURSDAY!)
Chiefs/Chargers (Friday Brazil)
Bucs/FALCONS
Bengals/BROWNS
Dolphins/COLTS
Raiders/PATRIOTS
Cardinals/SAINTS
Steelers/JETS
Giants/COMMANDERS
Panthers/JAGUARS
Tit ans/BRONCOS
49ers/SEAHAWKS
Lions/PACKERS
Texans/RAMS
Ravens/BILLS
Vikings/BEARS
 
Hewson's week 1 selections:

EAGLES
Chargers
FALCO
Bengals
COLTS
PATS
Cards
Steelers
COMMANDERS
JAGS
BRONCOS
SEAHAGS
Lions
RAMS
BILLS BEARS

Tiebreaker: 53
 
