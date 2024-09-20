2003 RRHOF special exhibit pix?

Edge_Orchestra

Edge_Orchestra

May 14, 2007
8,577
* The Edge's Guitar Storage Room *
A few computers ago, I had a lot of photos from the 2003 special exhibit at the Rock Hall. That exhibit took up 3 floors, if memory serves.

Any who... I had a hard drive die and my pix are long gone. Does anyone have any of the pix from that display that they can share?
 
Shoot, I only have pics from when I went a few months ago, but it's obviously a smaller version. I can send those to you if you'd like.
 
