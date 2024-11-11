20 years since the Mercy leak

Thats right. I should've posted this yesterday because on November 10, 2004, MERCY was leaked right here on this website/forum.

On U2Chile we did an investigation on the history of the song and the leak, which you can find here: La historia de "Mercy": 2004 - 2024 - U2Chile.net

But ti make it simpler, here it goes:

Oct 12 // First mention of Mercy on Interference without even knowing it's name - Blender Pictures

Oct 26 // First mention of Mercy by Bono to user U2SJ - A Beautiful Night in San Jose!

Nov 10 // U2SJ posts a thread called "I think I have Mercy" - MERGED --> I think I have Mercy!!!!! + Mercy, the b side w/ Achtung Bab + Mercy!?!?!

Nov 10 // spanisheyes helps U2SJ upload the song and posts the very first Mercy download link - MERGED --> I think I have Mercy!!!!! + Mercy, the b side w/ Achtung Bab + Mercy!?!?!

And after that everything exploded.

Crazy that 20 years later were finally going to get the song, but not exactly the same. From the short clip we have it sounds over-produced and the Lyric change doesn't make sense. Yes, I'm a "give me the original version" guy. But at least it's something.

Happy Mercy-versary!

And to U2SJ is, wherever she is, thank you so much! 🤗
I wonder if she still has the CD

image-2.png
 
