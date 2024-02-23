Miroslava ONE

love, blood, life



Join Date: Nov 2004 Location: KVKX Posts: 11,089 Local Time: 03:10 PM

Friday, February 23, 2024 - MSG Sphere - Las Vegas, NV Who's in?



Thought I was done after the December 1st and 2nd shows, but just when I thought I was out... Back for a final 2 shows.



Bringing my husband so will probably hang back. He wants nothing to do with fighting for personal space even if we show up at doors. I have done 2 shows in the friends and family riser since one of my friends is friends with someone in the crew (met outside of U2), so we will do that if available.