Which songs were rehearsed for the sphere that haven't been played? - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > 2023 Las Vegas Sphere Shows > General Tour Discussion
Reload this Page Which songs were rehearsed for the sphere that haven't been played?
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 03:19 PM   #1
The Fly
 
U2AlwaysForever's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Posts: 37
Local Time: 02:45 PM
Which songs were rehearsed for the sphere that haven't been played?
Hi friends,

I had to stay off social media for a month or so to avoid setlists, but now that I am back, which songs were rehearsed during rehearsals that still have not been played?

Thanks!
U2AlwaysForever is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:45 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×