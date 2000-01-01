|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 03:19 PM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Posts: 37
Local Time: 02:45 PM
|
Which songs were rehearsed for the sphere that haven't been played?
Hi friends,
I had to stay off social media for a month or so to avoid setlists, but now that I am back, which songs were rehearsed during rehearsals that still have not been played?
Thanks!
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|