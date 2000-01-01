|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 08:11 PM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: Yorba linda ,ca
Posts: 47
Local Time: 02:07 AM
|
What time do they take the stage ? Have reservations at for dinner
We have reservations for bouchon( it’s in the Venetian) 15 minute walk from the sphere.__________________
Our reservations are for 7.15 pm .
Is it doable ? I have seats .
Thanks for any input
|Today, 08:21 PM
|#2
|
The Fly
Join Date: Apr 2001
Posts: 289
Local Time: 02:07 AM
|
I've heard they take stage at 8:30ish. I would want to give myself a little more time.__________________
|Today, 08:31 PM
|#3
|
The Fly
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 74
Local Time: 10:07 PM
|
8:30 both shows we saw 10/11 and 10/13.
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|