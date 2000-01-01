What time do they take the stage ? Have reservations at for dinner - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 08:11 PM
The Fly
 
We have reservations for bouchon( it’s in the Venetian) 15 minute walk from the sphere.
Our reservations are for 7.15 pm .
Is it doable ? I have seats .
Thanks for any input
The Fly
 
I've heard they take stage at 8:30ish. I would want to give myself a little more time.
The Fly
 
8:30 both shows we saw 10/11 and 10/13.
bobbvis is online now   Reply With Quote
