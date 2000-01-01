|
|Today, 04:31 PM
|#1
New Yorker
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,025
Local Time: 06:27 PM
Vegas Venue Sphere Spoilers
I want to know any details now that it’s opening night .__________________
Lobby. Food. Wristbands. GA size. Seats. Sound. Bathrooms.
|Today, 05:02 PM
|#2
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: slouching towards bethlehem
Posts: 22,974
Local Time: 06:27 PM
what time do the doors open?
|