Vegas Venue Sphere Spoilers - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > 2023 Las Vegas Sphere Shows > General Tour Discussion
Reload this Page Vegas Venue Sphere Spoilers
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 04:31 PM   #1
New Yorker
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,025
Local Time: 06:27 PM
Vegas Venue Sphere Spoilers
I want to know any details now that it’s opening night .

Lobby. Food. Wristbands. GA size. Seats. Sound. Bathrooms.
__________________
clerks is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:02 PM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: slouching towards bethlehem
Posts: 22,974
Local Time: 06:27 PM
what time do the doors open?
DaveC is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:27 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×