|Today, 06:10 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 19
Local Time: 07:39 PM
|
U2 UV Poster Help
Hello, hello!__________________
Could someone help me get a poster or two from the upcoming U2 shows? I am only looking for the one with a bullseye with the show dates. I was there in October, 10/8, and have the poster with dates through 12/16, but I am looking for one with dates through 2/18. Then, one with the final dates through 3/2. I know they are $40. I will pay for the poster, shipping, and something extra if someone can help me. I am a collector and would really appreciate it.
|Today, 06:19 PM
|#2
|
Refugee
Join Date: Apr 2006
Location: Minneapolis
Posts: 1,749
Local Time: 06:39 PM
|
I'll take a look this week. I don't have a poster tube handy to bring with, but hopefully could find one there without too much trouble.
|Today, 06:24 PM
|#3
|
Babyface
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 19
Local Time: 07:39 PM
|
Thank you for the reply and offer to help!
