Old Today, 06:10 PM   #1
Babyface
 
U2 UV Poster Help
Hello, hello!
Could someone help me get a poster or two from the upcoming U2 shows? I am only looking for the one with a bullseye with the show dates. I was there in October, 10/8, and have the poster with dates through 12/16, but I am looking for one with dates through 2/18. Then, one with the final dates through 3/2. I know they are $40. I will pay for the poster, shipping, and something extra if someone can help me. I am a collector and would really appreciate it.
Old Today, 06:19 PM   #2
Refugee
 
I'll take a look this week. I don't have a poster tube handy to bring with, but hopefully could find one there without too much trouble.
Old Today, 06:24 PM   #3
Babyface
 
Thank you for the reply and offer to help!
