U2 Show Logistics Question/Theories I have seen the Sphere show (Dec. 9th)



My question is rooted in curiosity. I figured this forum may have ideas on how these logistics work.



Does the band fly in for the Wednesday show, and then leave immediately back to LA? Do they return Friday "day" and stay overnight for the Saturday show, and then return to LA after? Or do they get on the PJ after all shows back to wherever, presumably LA?



I say all this assuming LA is the staging ground during their Sphere show runs (see Bono eating out in LA last night/Thurs. 12/14)



How often do they soundcheck in the Sphere, or not much at all?



When they leave the stage and exit the building, I wonder if they are up and out of the building immediately per se, it's impressive how few sightings and how small the U2 entourage is with this venue. Vegas lends itself to many back corridors and hallways with these resorts and such.



Anyway, this venue and city were truly a great pairing for U2 to play Achtung (at least the American irony side of Achtung) and the Sphere serving as the right venue to tease out an ode to old Zoo TV.



Last thought, hearing Ambient Baby in the concourse and at the Zoo Station pop up with Anton's pictures slowly flipping by was a subtle highlight. A lump in the throat was felt by me, in a -- this was your life moment. It was a quiet and touching reflection back to OUR lives soundtracked by this band, while getting to celebrate them as well. It was almost like a visit to Windmill Lane in a sense, just time to take it all in at your pace.



