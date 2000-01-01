|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 08:53 AM
|#1
|
Forum Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 72,883
Local Time: 10:17 AM
|
U2 Fans Helping Other U2 Fans Get Tickets
Have extra tickets for any of the upcoming Sphere shows? Need a ticket to a show? Post your requests/needs here.
Please Note - ONLY face value ticket sales are allowed. Any posts listing tickets for more than face value will be deleted.
PLEASE report any attempt by members to circumvent the face value only rule (i.e. PMing direct and asking for more).
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|