|Today, 05:07 PM
|#1
Babyface
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 28
Local Time: 10:43 PM
Tickets for February/March shows 2024
hello,
I'm planning to head to vegas for the last few shows of the residency. Can't find any tickets online, hoping some will become available through the usual official channels. I am willing to buy a ticket face to face. Looking to pay up to $300 for either GA or seated tickets.
Msg me if someone wishes to offload.
thanks,
habib.
