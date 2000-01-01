MrPants Babyface

Ticketmaster app



I got GA Sphere tickets through the fan pre-sale for my brother for his birthday, thinking I could give him access to my Ticketmaster account, let him download the tixs into his Apple Wallet, and that would be that. But when we tried that, the tixs in his Apple wallet say "Pass disabled - This pass is associated with a different Apple ID". The different Apple ID being mine, of course.



Can I just give him access to my TM account on the day of the concert or will that present any issues along the lines of what we saw with the wallet? Anyone successfully try this out already ? Neither of us lives in Vegas, and in fact he lives across the country. I really don't want him to get all the way to LV with the associated flight and hotel costs and then not be able to get in. Happy birthday!



Thanks in advance for any thoughts the community might have on this! Long time lurker (18 years!), first time poster here.




