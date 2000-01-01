Ticketmaster app - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > 2023 Las Vegas Sphere Shows > General Tour Discussion
Reload this Page Ticketmaster app
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 01:55 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 2
Local Time: 08:42 PM
Ticketmaster app
Long time lurker (18 years!), first time poster here.

I got GA Sphere tickets through the fan pre-sale for my brother for his birthday, thinking I could give him access to my Ticketmaster account, let him download the tixs into his Apple Wallet, and that would be that. But when we tried that, the tixs in his Apple wallet say "Pass disabled - This pass is associated with a different Apple ID". The different Apple ID being mine, of course.

Can I just give him access to my TM account on the day of the concert or will that present any issues along the lines of what we saw with the wallet? Anyone successfully try this out already ? Neither of us lives in Vegas, and in fact he lives across the country. I really don't want him to get all the way to LV with the associated flight and hotel costs and then not be able to get in. Happy birthday!

Thanks in advance for any thoughts the community might have on this!
__________________
MrPants is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:51 PM   #2
Refugee
 
Join Date: Apr 2006
Location: Minneapolis
Posts: 1,730
Local Time: 02:42 PM
I can help. The tix my friend used 10/27 had this happen, and yes, she just logged into my tm account and used the tix directly from there to get in. She didn't have any issues. (I tried first to see if I could "un-associate" my apple id but couldn't figure out how.)
__________________
rosephile is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:39 PM   #3
Babyface
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 2
Local Time: 08:42 PM
Thank you! That's exactly the info I needed. I was 95% sure it would work, but a little paranoia set in and I was hoping to make sure that someone else had done this before successfully so I'd have a little more confidence in our plan.

I'm glad TM/U2 has the re-sale restrictions in place for GA tickets to discourage scalpers, but it does present some challenges for the legit folks who just want to gift their tickets to someone.

Now just have to make sure my brother doesn't think my Green Day/Smashing Pumpkins tickets are part of the gift (ha)
MrPants is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:42 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×