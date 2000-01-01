|
|
|
War Child
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: New York, NY
Posts: 648
Local Time: 08:27 PM
|
The Orb is Freckin' Bananas!
As a Vegas local, I rarely get excited by new attractions in town. Just means more traffic etc. But the orb is nuts. This thing is next level. I sincerely hope it succeeds in reinventing live entertainment. Can't wait to see U2 play there.
|
|
|