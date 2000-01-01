wolfwill23 War Child

War Child



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Uzm2VpLqp0 As a Vegas local, I rarely get excited by new attractions in town. Just means more traffic etc. But the orb is nuts. This thing is next level. I sincerely hope it succeeds in reinventing live entertainment. Can't wait to see U2 play there.