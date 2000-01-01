|
|
Today, 10:54 AM
|#1
|
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,179
Local Time: 01:10 PM
|
The Final Countdown - U2 at Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part 3
Need a ticket? Have an extra? Check out the fans helping fans ticket thread - https://www.u2interference.com/forum...ts-223215.html
Tips for booking hotels and other general Vegas tips - https://www.u2interference.com/forum...gs-223192.html
Fan Gathering sub forum - share which shows you're going to - link up with others - gamble your face off - whatevs - https://www.u2interference.com/forums/f339/
Reminder - Please use SPOILER tags for any leaks regarding the setlist or possible video from inside Sphere that may be used during the show. If you're unsure of whether or not it needs a spoiler tag - err on the side of caution and use one.
Commence discussion! Again!
Today, 10:55 AM
|#2
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Band-aid
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 4,781
Local Time: 01:10 PM
|
well shit
Today, 11:16 AM
|#3
|
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,179
Local Time: 01:10 PM
|
someone made a post on the clusterfuck page saying that they looked just like Ali... who, uh, does not look like Ali.
it's going about as well as you'd expect it to.
Today, 11:19 AM
|#4
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Puerto Rico
Posts: 15,837
Local Time: 01:10 PM
|
Hot damn, 24 days to go.
And then the real torture begins because my shows aren’t until the very end.
