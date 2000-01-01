|
|Today, 04:25 PM
|#1
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 14,126
Local Time: 09:10 AM
|
SPOILERS - Cover art for Sphere audio recordings
Hi all,
I’m dropping links to mp3 files of the sphere shows in the individual setlist part threads. Thought I’d just share a cover art folder I’ll maintain through the run. Nothing flashy, but I tend to not like the art that comes with the bootlegs, and this will at least be consistent. I’m a fan of minimal fonts, big photos.
|Today, 04:29 PM
|#2
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 14,126
Local Time: 09:10 AM
|
https://mega.nz/folder/xCB3DSCa#0GOG1wuBolJeZkN--FBvLQ
Mega is being slow, but I will upload to this folder each show.
