SPOILERS - Cover art for Sphere audio recordings - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > 2023 Las Vegas Sphere Shows > General Tour Discussion
Reload this Page SPOILERS - Cover art for Sphere audio recordings
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 04:25 PM   #1
ONE
love, blood, life
 
dan_smee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 14,126
Local Time: 09:10 AM
SPOILERS - Cover art for Sphere audio recordings
Hi all,

I’m dropping links to mp3 files of the sphere shows in the individual setlist part threads. Thought I’d just share a cover art folder I’ll maintain through the run. Nothing flashy, but I tend to not like the art that comes with the bootlegs, and this will at least be consistent. I’m a fan of minimal fonts, big photos.
__________________
dan_smee is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:29 PM   #2
ONE
love, blood, life
 
dan_smee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 14,126
Local Time: 09:10 AM
https://mega.nz/folder/xCB3DSCa#0GOG1wuBolJeZkN--FBvLQ

Mega is being slow, but I will upload to this folder each show.
dan_smee is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:10 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×