prbiker15 Blue Crack Addict



Join Date: Mar 2010 Location: Puerto Rico Posts: 15,910 Local Time: 06:26 PM

Sphere Show #1 Setlist Party



Hello to all the lurkers and anyone else who is not in Las Vegas at this moment and wants to do a good old-fashioned setlist party for this first show. Grab a bite to eat and get your adult beverages ready to go.



A lot of firsts tonight! First U2 show since December 2019, the very first event at the Sphere, the first time anyone will hear all songs from Achtung Baby in a live setting and the first show with another drummer in more than 40 years.



Doors open at 6:00 PM, Pauli the PSM is the opening act for all shows and will start at 7:30 PM. U2 probably on stage between 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM is my guess.



ACHTUNG, Y’ALL! Hello to all the lurkers and anyone else who is not in Las Vegas at this moment and wants to do a good old-fashioned setlist party for this first show. Grab a bite to eat and get your adult beverages ready to go.A lot of firsts tonight! First U2 show since December 2019, the very first event at the Sphere, the first time anyone will hear all songs from Achtung Baby in a live setting and the first show with another drummer in more than 40 years.Doors open at 6:00 PM, Pauli the PSM is the opening act for all shows and will start at 7:30 PM. U2 probably on stage between 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM is my guess.ACHTUNG, Y’ALL!



