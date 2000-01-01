Sphere Show #1 Setlist Party - U2 Feedback

Sphere Show #1 Setlist Party


Hello to all the lurkers and anyone else who is not in Las Vegas at this moment and wants to do a good old-fashioned setlist party for this first show. Grab a bite to eat and get your adult beverages ready to go.

A lot of firsts tonight! First U2 show since December 2019, the very first event at the Sphere, the first time anyone will hear all songs from Achtung Baby in a live setting and the first show with another drummer in more than 40 years.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, Pauli the PSM is the opening act for all shows and will start at 7:30 PM. U2 probably on stage between 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM is my guess.

ACHTUNG, Y’ALL!
1. Headache Stumbles Into The Sphere For a $15 Beer
Sphere Show #1 Setlist Party
2. I Lined Up Before 8:00 AM For Nothing!
3. Kunstmuseum City
1. Headache Stumbles Into The Sphere For a $15 Beer
What, no Xanax and wine?
So that's between 11:30PM and Midnight for the East Coast.
dbl pst
Only $15? Beer isn’t more expensive there??
