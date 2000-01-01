|
|
Today, 04:36 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Addict
|
Sphere Show #1 Setlist Party
Hello to all the lurkers and anyone else who is not in Las Vegas at this moment and wants to do a good old-fashioned setlist party for this first show. Grab a bite to eat and get your adult beverages ready to go.
A lot of firsts tonight! First U2 show since December 2019, the very first event at the Sphere, the first time anyone will hear all songs from Achtung Baby in a live setting and the first show with another drummer in more than 40 years.
Doors open at 6:00 PM, Pauli the PSM is the opening act for all shows and will start at 7:30 PM. U2 probably on stage between 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM is my guess.
ACHTUNG, Y’ALL!
Today, 04:37 PM
|#2
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
|
1. Headache Stumbles Into The Sphere For a $15 Beer__________________
Today, 04:45 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
|
Sphere Show #1 Setlist Party
2. I Lined Up Before 8:00 AM For Nothing!
Today, 05:04 PM
|#4
|
Blue Crack Addict
|
3. Kunstmuseum City
Today, 05:07 PM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Today, 05:10 PM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Supplier
|
So that's between 11:30PM and Midnight for the East Coast.
Today, 05:12 PM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Supplier
|
dbl pst
Today, 05:19 PM
|#8
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
|
Only $15? Beer isn’t more expensive there??__________________
