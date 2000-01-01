|
|
|Today, 05:35 PM
|#1
|
Refugee
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Posts: 1,223
Local Time: 06:41 PM
|
Sphere "app" and Apple Wallet
Sorry if this is elsewhere and please direct me if so, has anyone had any trouble getting your tickets from the Sphere "app" which is nothing more than their website on the mobile phone, to the Apple Wallet? It says it's required, but hell if I can make it work!__________________
|Today, 06:07 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 34,421
Local Time: 07:41 PM
|
I had to "claim" my tickets through Ticketmaster, not Sphere app.
|
|
|