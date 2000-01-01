Sphere "app" and Apple Wallet - U2 Feedback

Today, 05:35 PM   #1
Snowlock
 
Sphere "app" and Apple Wallet
Sorry if this is elsewhere and please direct me if so, has anyone had any trouble getting your tickets from the Sphere "app" which is nothing more than their website on the mobile phone, to the Apple Wallet? It says it's required, but hell if I can make it work!
Today, 06:07 PM   #2
Hewson
 
I had to "claim" my tickets through Ticketmaster, not Sphere app.
