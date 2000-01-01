|
|
Today, 08:52 PM
|#1
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 14,144
Local Time: 02:14 PM
|
Sphere #4 - 7 Oct Setlist Party
Howdy all,
Couple of sound check spoilers doing the rounds of u2start - when I can get to my laptop I’ll post them in a spoiler.
Have fun all those going!
Today, 09:13 PM
|#2
|
Babyface
Join Date: Sep 2023
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 23
Local Time: 10:14 PM
|
What they've rehearsed has me excited for the other possibilities that could surround it...
Also, has anyone seen an image of the actual setlist from the stage?
Today, 09:18 PM
|#3
|
The Fly
Join Date: Apr 2001
Posts: 255
Local Time: 03:14 AM
|
Where does everyone find the stream links for these shows?
Today, 09:21 PM
|#4
|
Babyface
Join Date: Sep 2023
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 23
Local Time: 10:14 PM
|
U2songs has had a mixlr link for every show so far that has had great audio. Opening night there were several Tik Tok streams and a YouTube live streamer. I didn't find any video for nights 2 and 3 but I didn't look too hard.
Today, 09:25 PM
|#5
|
The Fly
Join Date: Apr 2001
Posts: 255
Local Time: 03:14 AM
|
Thanks 88. I'm hooked.
Today, 09:27 PM
|#6
|
Babyface
Join Date: Sep 2023
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 23
Local Time: 10:14 PM
|
I'm planning on tuning in tonight so if I catch any links floating around I'll try to throw them in here
Not to steal Dan's thunder but the two songs rehearsed earlier this week were
Bad and Pride, both SOS versions
I kind of think AIWIY is going to be played every night and then they'll go into 2-3 other album tracks. Fingers crossed for A Sort of Homecoming to round it out but that's a pipe dream. Bono will probably sing MLK if anything.
Today, 09:30 PM
|#7
|
Babyface
Join Date: Sep 2023
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 23
Local Time: 10:14 PM
|
Here is U2songs' Mixlr link, but I have no confirmation it'll be live like it has been the last 3 shows.
Worth a shot!
https://u2songs.mixlr.com/embed?colo...&artwork=false
Today, 10:11 PM
|#8
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 14,144
Local Time: 02:14 PM
|
Quote:
All good - I appreciate it because I got side tracked!
|
|
|