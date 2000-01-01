Sphere #4 - 7 Oct Setlist Party - U2 Feedback

Sphere #4 - 7 Oct Setlist Party
Howdy all,

Couple of sound check spoilers doing the rounds of u2start - when I can get to my laptop I’ll post them in a spoiler.

Have fun all those going!
What they've rehearsed has me excited for the other possibilities that could surround it...

Also, has anyone seen an image of the actual setlist from the stage?
Where does everyone find the stream links for these shows?
U2songs has had a mixlr link for every show so far that has had great audio. Opening night there were several Tik Tok streams and a YouTube live streamer. I didn't find any video for nights 2 and 3 but I didn't look too hard.
Thanks 88. I'm hooked.
I'm planning on tuning in tonight so if I catch any links floating around I'll try to throw them in here

Not to steal Dan's thunder but the two songs rehearsed earlier this week were

 
Bad and Pride, both SOS versions

I kind of think AIWIY is going to be played every night and then they'll go into 2-3 other album tracks. Fingers crossed for A Sort of Homecoming to round it out but that's a pipe dream. Bono will probably sing MLK if anything.
Here is U2songs' Mixlr link, but I have no confirmation it'll be live like it has been the last 3 shows.

Worth a shot!

https://u2songs.mixlr.com/embed?colo...&artwork=false
All good - I appreciate it because I got side tracked!
