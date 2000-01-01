|
|
|Today, 08:58 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Sep 2023
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 17
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|
Sphere #3 - Oct 5 - Setlist Party
Hope nobody minds a new guy starting up the conversation for tonight...excited to tune into weekend two and see what's in store!__________________
Any predictions for the middle section?
I'll try to update this first post with streaming links in case anyone wants to tune in.
My gut is telling me they do some older cuts in the middle section tonight; maybe 11 o'Clock or Bad. SOS versions of either. I'm really not sure how much they're going to stick to the single-album highlight, and I think AIWIY is going to be a staple segueing between the two sections.
|Today, 09:06 PM
|#2
|
New Yorker
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,191
Local Time: 11:58 PM
|
If they don't change the any songs tonight, then we have our set list confirmed for all 25 shows.__________________
|Today, 09:17 PM
|#3
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 14,138
Local Time: 02:58 PM
|
Quote:
Bono did say at show two they are still going to rotate, but they had lots of fun so did it again. Maybe RAH is the show one album and the groups of 2-3 shows will see Zooropa or TUF as the rotating albums.
|Today, 09:22 PM
|#4
|
New Yorker
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,191
Local Time: 11:58 PM
|
They lie to themselves. So whatever they said, means nothing until it happens.
|Today, 09:23 PM
|#5
|
The Fly
Join Date: Oct 2022
Posts: 143
Local Time: 03:58 AM
|
I predict they will rotate through sets of RAH, Zooropa, ATYCLB, and SOI. Dats it.
|Today, 09:31 PM
|#6
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: southern california
Posts: 10,995
Local Time: 08:58 PM
|
They need to give Zooropa some love.
|Today, 09:35 PM
|#7
|
The Fly
Join Date: Oct 2022
Posts: 143
Local Time: 03:58 AM
|
They need to give POP some love.
|Today, 10:24 PM
|#8
|
New Yorker
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,191
Local Time: 11:58 PM
|
I think this is the right link, all I hear is Bon Jovi and bad singing...
https://u2songs.mixlr.com/events/2793408
|Today, 10:25 PM
|#9
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Puerto Rico
Posts: 16,001
Local Time: 11:58 PM
|
Since it’s their first show after a 4-day break, I think it’ll be the same set as the first weekend. Gotta get back into the groove somehow.
I shall see in the morning if I’m right.
|Today, 10:27 PM
|#10
|
Babyface
Join Date: Sep 2023
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 17
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|Today, 10:32 PM
|#11
|
Babyface
Join Date: Sep 2023
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 17
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|
Lemon intro.... we are live
|Today, 10:39 PM
|#12
|
New Yorker
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,191
Local Time: 11:58 PM
|
It's a go....
|Today, 10:41 PM
|#13
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Minnesota, USA
Posts: 3,782
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|
Holy crap, my first show is in 8 days! Crazy.
|Today, 10:43 PM
|#14
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: southern california
Posts: 10,995
Local Time: 08:58 PM
|
The Unforgettable Fire was released on October 1st in 1984 so maybe they’ll include some songs from it tonight.
|Today, 10:52 PM
|#15
|
Babyface
Join Date: Sep 2023
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 17
Local Time: 10:58 PM
|
I thought Bono sounded a little more confident through Zoo Station and The Fly tonight. EBTTRT continues to fall just slightly flat for me.__________________
