88mph Babyface



Join Date: Sep 2023 Location: Kansas City, MO Posts: 17 Local Time: 10:58 PM

Sphere #3 - Oct 5 - Setlist Party Hope nobody minds a new guy starting up the conversation for tonight...excited to tune into weekend two and see what's in store!



Any predictions for the middle section?



I'll try to update this first post with streaming links in case anyone wants to tune in.



My gut is telling me they do some older cuts in the middle section tonight; maybe 11 o'Clock or Bad. SOS versions of either. I'm really not sure how much they're going to stick to the single-album highlight, and I think AIWIY is going to be a staple segueing between the two sections. __________________



