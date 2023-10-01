Sphere #2 setlist party - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 09:25 PM   #1
ONE
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 14,113
Local Time: 02:26 PM
Sphere #2 setlist party
So - what’s it going to be today?

Same setlist?

A different album featured on the turntable?

A re-ordered encore?

Only just over an hour until we find out!
Old Today, 09:29 PM   #2
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Minnesota, USA
Posts: 3,772
Local Time: 10:26 PM
Can only imagine the reaction if all the Rattle and Hum songs are replaced with Pop ones! Guess we’ll see what it is tonight…
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #3
Join Date: Apr 2006
Location: Minneapolis
Posts: 1,615
Local Time: 10:26 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by trevgreg View Post
Can only imagine the reaction if all the Rattle and Hum songs are replaced with Pop ones! Guess we’ll see what it is tonight…
I would go crazy, I can’t even hope for it
Old Today, 09:31 PM   #4
Join Date: Apr 2006
Location: Minneapolis
Posts: 1,615
Local Time: 10:26 PM
DJ starting y’all
Old Today, 09:38 PM   #5
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 299
Local Time: 11:26 PM
Any stream links yet?



I’ve been watching YouTube videos all day. They have to take this on the road if Larry can’t tour this year.
Old Today, 09:45 PM   #6
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Puerto Rico
Posts: 15,994
Local Time: 11:26 PM


Just passing by to say hi, I'll catch up with this thread in the morning. I was so hyped last night that I couldn't get my beauty sleep!

Hoping for a different album/decade in the turntable section. Doubt there will be any other changes in the setlist, but they probably worked on any technical hiccups that were present last night.
Old Today, 09:49 PM   #7
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 299
Local Time: 11:26 PM
The bots on Twitter are pushing some live stream you have to sign up for
Old Today, 09:54 PM   #8
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 299
Local Time: 11:26 PM
U2 gigs has a stream

https://u2gigs.mixlr.com/events/2776051
Old Today, 09:59 PM   #9
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,675
Local Time: 11:26 PM
The DJ has better understanding of his crowd of old white people tonight
Old Today, 10:03 PM   #10
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,675
Local Time: 11:26 PM
We're grooving on Adam's side Click image for larger version Name: PXL_20231001_030252543.MP.jpg Views: 6 Size: 67.5 KB ID: 14024
Old Today, 10:06 PM   #11
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 5,015
Local Time: 11:26 PM
dirty hippies
Old Today, 10:13 PM   #12
Join Date: Apr 2006
Location: Minneapolis
Posts: 1,615
Local Time: 10:26 PM
Too much 80s. I’m the one who likes the video killed the radio star remake
Old Today, 10:22 PM   #13
Join Date: Sep 2004
Posts: 661
Local Time: 10:26 PM
Would anyone mind posting a pic of the Red zone setup please?
