|Today, 09:25 PM
|#1
|
ONE
love, blood, life
|
Sphere #2 setlist party
So - what's it going to be today?
Same setlist?
A different album featured on the turntable?
A re-ordered encore?
Only just over an hour until we find out!
|Today, 09:29 PM
|#2
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
|
Can only imagine the reaction if all the Rattle and Hum songs are replaced with Pop ones! Guess we'll see what it is tonight…
|Today, 09:30 PM
|#3
|
Refugee
|Today, 09:31 PM
|#4
|
Refugee
|
DJ starting y’all
|Today, 09:38 PM
|#5
|
The Fly
|
Any stream links yet?
I’ve been watching YouTube videos all day. They have to take this on the road if Larry can’t tour this year.
|Today, 09:45 PM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Addict
|
Just passing by to say hi, I'll catch up with this thread in the morning. I was so hyped last night that I couldn't get my beauty sleep!
Hoping for a different album/decade in the turntable section. Doubt there will be any other changes in the setlist, but they probably worked on any technical hiccups that were present last night.
|Today, 09:49 PM
|#7
|
The Fly
|
The bots on Twitter are pushing some live stream you have to sign up for
|Today, 09:54 PM
|#8
|
The Fly
|
U2 gigs has a stream
https://u2gigs.mixlr.com/events/2776051
|Today, 09:59 PM
|#9
|
Forum Administrator
|
The DJ has better understanding of his crowd of old white people tonight
|Today, 10:03 PM
|#10
|
Forum Administrator
|
|Today, 10:06 PM
|#11
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
|
dirty hippies
|Today, 10:13 PM
|#12
|
Refugee
|
Too much 80s. I’m the one who likes the video killed the radio star remake
|Today, 10:22 PM
|#13
|
War Child
|
Would anyone mind posting a pic of the Red zone setup please?
