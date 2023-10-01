prbiker15 Blue Crack Addict



Join Date: Mar 2010 Location: Puerto Rico Posts: 15,994 Local Time: 11:26 PM





Just passing by to say hi, I'll catch up with this thread in the morning. I was so hyped last night that I couldn't get my beauty sleep!



Hoping for a different album/decade in the turntable section. Doubt there will be any other changes in the setlist, but they probably worked on any technical hiccups that were present last night. Just passing by to say hi, I'll catch up with this thread in the morning. I was so hyped last night that I couldn't get my beauty sleep!Hoping for a different album/decade in the turntable section. Doubt there will be any other changes in the setlist, but they probably worked on any technical hiccups that were present last night.