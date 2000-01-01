|
|Today, 04:59 PM
Setlist Speculation / Hopes / Desires / Fantasies
Being in Vegas they have to play Two Shots of Happy One Shot of Sad__________________
Also, bring back Last Night on Earth, that song is a rocker live
That's it
|Today, 05:20 PM
Setlist Speculation / Hopes / Desires / Fantasies
Well they’re already turning one of my fantasies into a reality by playing my favorite album of all time live.
But other than Achtung Baby, that city and venue screams “Justice for Pop”. Give me Do You Feel Loved, Gone, Please, Last Night on Earth…even if Popmart opening night was “meh” by U2 standards, they have a shot at redemption.
Really intrigued to see how they’re going to structure this setlist.
