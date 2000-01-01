sheaker Babyface

Join Date: Aug 2009

"Red Zone" Hello all! I've always wanted to make sure my daughter saw U2 before they retire....she's 13 and I bought "Red Zone" tickets for the week before Christmas, partly because I wanted to contribute, but also wanted my daughter in a good location to take in the show! I'm going to surprise her! She's known U2 songs since pre-school! So, my question is, how is this location and how do i make sure she gets in early to have great vantage? Thank you...I appreciate any feedback and advice! Cheers and thank you!