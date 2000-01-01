Headache in a Suitcase Forum Administrator



Please Use [Spoiler] Tags On All Setlist / Video Discussions



With that in mind - it's only a matter of time before setlist rumors and leaks begin to trickle out.



Please please please... use the SPOILER tags for any discussion on setlists.



not everyone wants to know the setlist - so hey, keep 'em unspoiled



thank you for your cooperation.





to use spoiler tags - start the text you want hidden with [spoiler]



