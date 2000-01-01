|
|Today, 01:25 PM
|#1
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,104
Local Time: 03:12 PM
Please Use [Spoiler] Tags On All Setlist / Video Discussions
Rehearsals are in full gear in Europe and should begin in Las Vegas "soon."
With that in mind - it's only a matter of time before setlist rumors and leaks begin to trickle out.
Please please please... use the SPOILER tags for any discussion on setlists.
not everyone wants to know the setlist - so hey, keep 'em unspoiled
thank you for your cooperation.
to use spoiler tags - start the text you want hidden with [spoiler]
to close tag - repeat above, but with a forward slash before the "s" in spoiler.
