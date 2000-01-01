lars4mf The Fly

Play Do You Feel Loved, Babyface, Some Days Are Better Than Others, Playboy Petition Dear U2, it is time. It is beyond time. Yes, we would love to have a full Popmart or Zooropa album show. But we know that you won’t do that. Too many visuals to produce, logistics to consider, lighting cues to trigger, Thousands of inflatable Lemons to source.

But here’s the ask. Just play these 4 songs in this order. Get it over with already. Do it for yourselves. Do it for Bram’s secret desire to play Pop songs.

Sure, you did Babyface a few times in the UK 30 summers ago. Playboy Mansion snippets too in Streets. But let me make the case that Vegas is the perfect case lyrically to perform them. Plus, half the audience doesn’t even care what you play in the middle of the set. So, lose R&H. We’ve heard em. You did Seconds. Cool. MIND BLOWN. But…Do you feel love? DJ party at the reception for a shotgun wedding at a Vegas chapel? Babyface…..Porn in the hotel room tv perfection? Some Days….Count your losses at the table? Playboy Mansion…. C’mon! Have you walked down the strip? Have you stopped to pray at the gates of that Mansion yet?



To quote YOU Bono. “This is no time not to BE ALIVE!” And be alive you must! And channel your inner U2 live completist!



Or at least just play Lemon live for Pete’s sake.