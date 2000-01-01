Play Do You Feel Loved, Babyface, Some Days Are Better Than Others, Playboy Petition - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > 2023 Las Vegas Sphere Shows > General Tour Discussion
Reload this Page Play Do You Feel Loved, Babyface, Some Days Are Better Than Others, Playboy Petition
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 08:33 PM   #1
The Fly
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Posts: 45
Local Time: 02:51 AM
Play Do You Feel Loved, Babyface, Some Days Are Better Than Others, Playboy Petition
Dear U2, it is time. It is beyond time. Yes, we would love to have a full Popmart or Zooropa album show. But we know that you won’t do that. Too many visuals to produce, logistics to consider, lighting cues to trigger, Thousands of inflatable Lemons to source.
But here’s the ask. Just play these 4 songs in this order. Get it over with already. Do it for yourselves. Do it for Bram’s secret desire to play Pop songs.
Sure, you did Babyface a few times in the UK 30 summers ago. Playboy Mansion snippets too in Streets. But let me make the case that Vegas is the perfect case lyrically to perform them. Plus, half the audience doesn’t even care what you play in the middle of the set. So, lose R&H. We’ve heard em. You did Seconds. Cool. MIND BLOWN. But…Do you feel love? DJ party at the reception for a shotgun wedding at a Vegas chapel? Babyface…..Porn in the hotel room tv perfection? Some Days….Count your losses at the table? Playboy Mansion…. C’mon! Have you walked down the strip? Have you stopped to pray at the gates of that Mansion yet?

To quote YOU Bono. “This is no time not to BE ALIVE!” And be alive you must! And channel your inner U2 live completist!

Or at least just play Lemon live for Pete’s sake.
lars4mf is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
babyface, playboy, sphere, zooropa

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:51 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×