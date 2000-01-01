|Today, 02:53 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
|
Plans for Streaming
Evening all,__________________
For those of us who will not be able to go Vegas, are there any plans to stream one of the shows online ? Or are they hoarding all performances for a fanclub/dvd release in the coming years ?
Today, 03:03 PM
|#2
|
Forum Administrator
|
nothing announced
Today, 03:31 PM
|#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
|
Best bet is probably some dickwad holding up their phone the whole show
