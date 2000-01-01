|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 08:12 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 28,819
Local Time: 09:37 PM
|
Need Help With How To Do Transfer And Sale Through TM
I was going to go to Las Vegas Saturday and the great part was that Irvine is going too with his husband and brother. Sad part for me is that now I won't get to meet them.__________________
His brother has a friend who is interested in buying my ticket. So I transfer it to his friend or to Irvine who would then pay me, since they're not allowing sales.
And yes I know point and laugh but I'm old and don't use Venmo. So I just have to figure out how to set all of that up so I need help with that too. I do use Pay Pal to buy things online sometimes, but damned if I know how to do this ticket thing through Pay Pal
Please help
|Today, 08:16 PM
|#2
|
Ghost of Love
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: In The Ballroom of The Crystal Lights
Posts: 20,105
Local Time: 09:37 PM
|
Is this a seat? You can transfer via TM and figure out a way to pay privately.__________________
PayPal is useful for some protections I guess. But if its in a circle of friends that trust each other, why not e-transfer the funds directly? I forget what y'all call e transfer down there. Zelle?
__________________
band on fb
|Today, 08:27 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 28,819
Local Time: 09:37 PM
|
Yes it's a seat, I don't use Zelle either
Irvine's hubby has Venmo, I just downloaded it and set it up so maybe I'll just go back to IG and DM him
My basic question is how does his hubby pay me the $140 via Venmo
|Today, 08:36 PM
|#4
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 28,819
Local Time: 09:37 PM
|
We are working on it now via IG, hopefully it works
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|