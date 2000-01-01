Need Help With How To Do Transfer And Sale Through TM - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > 2023 Las Vegas Sphere Shows > General Tour Discussion
Reload this Page Need Help With How To Do Transfer And Sale Through TM
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 08:12 PM   #1
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 28,819
Local Time: 09:37 PM
Need Help With How To Do Transfer And Sale Through TM
I was going to go to Las Vegas Saturday and the great part was that Irvine is going too with his husband and brother. Sad part for me is that now I won't get to meet them.

His brother has a friend who is interested in buying my ticket. So I transfer it to his friend or to Irvine who would then pay me, since they're not allowing sales.

And yes I know point and laugh but I'm old and don't use Venmo. So I just have to figure out how to set all of that up so I need help with that too. I do use Pay Pal to buy things online sometimes, but damned if I know how to do this ticket thing through Pay Pal

Please help
__________________
MrsSpringsteen is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:16 PM   #2
Ghost of Love
 
gvox's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: In The Ballroom of The Crystal Lights
Posts: 20,105
Local Time: 09:37 PM
Is this a seat? You can transfer via TM and figure out a way to pay privately.

PayPal is useful for some protections I guess. But if its in a circle of friends that trust each other, why not e-transfer the funds directly? I forget what y'all call e transfer down there. Zelle?
__________________

__________________
band on fb
gvox is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:27 PM   #3
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 28,819
Local Time: 09:37 PM
Yes it's a seat, I don't use Zelle either

Irvine's hubby has Venmo, I just downloaded it and set it up so maybe I'll just go back to IG and DM him

My basic question is how does his hubby pay me the $140 via Venmo
MrsSpringsteen is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:36 PM   #4
Blue Crack Addict
 
MrsSpringsteen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 28,819
Local Time: 09:37 PM
We are working on it now via IG, hopefully it works
MrsSpringsteen is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:37 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×