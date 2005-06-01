Habib49 Babyface

Las vegas Tickets Hello,



I'm toying with the idea of going to vegas to catch a show in either early November or December as the residency draws to a close. Figure the band will be a well oiled machine by then.



Anyway what is the policy on procuring tickets for a show on interefernce.com ? i remember sourcing tickets for Vertigo shows back in 2005/06 through this website. Not a regular reader of content on this site so not sure if policies have changed and this is now banned ? Can someone clarify ?



Alternatively anyone looking to offload ticket for Novermber or Decembers shows, pls msg me.



thanks,



Habib.