|Today, 09:17 AM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Sep 2009
Posts: 34
Local Time: 10:57 AM
|
Interesting Article about the Sphere from a Business Perspective.
You may have read this, but after attending opening night, I've been interested in the business side of the Sphere. Mainly, how is it going to survive?
https://nypost.com/2023/02/15/u2-get...mount-sources/
|
