|Today, 12:01 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Oct 2023
Posts: 3
Local Time: 02:58 PM
|
Instrumental Songs in the waiting area?
Does anyone know (if at all possible) where to find the So Cruel, Ultraviolet, instrumental songs that play in the area (concession) before you go in to the sphere?

I think they were also played at the U2 / UV experience
I think they were also played at the U2 / UV experience
|Today, 12:09 PM
|#2
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: KVKX
Posts: 11,050
Local Time: 02:58 PM
|
Wake Up by Arcade Fire...__________________
Wait, wrong tour.
Here you go: https://www.u2songs.com/discography/...y_digital_site
|Today, 12:32 PM
|#3
|
Babyface
Join Date: Oct 2023
Posts: 3
Local Time: 02:58 PM
|
Awesome! Thank you. Is there any way to download them?
|Today, 12:33 PM
|#4
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: KVKX
Posts: 11,050
Local Time: 02:58 PM
|
Not that I have seen, but have not looked very hard either...
|Today, 12:44 PM
|#5
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
ALL ACCESS
Join Date: Jun 2004
Posts: 7,557
Local Time: 07:58 PM
|
All of them are on this YouTube account.
|Today, 12:48 PM
|#6
|
Babyface
Join Date: Oct 2023
Posts: 3
Local Time: 02:58 PM
|
Yessss. Thank you!
