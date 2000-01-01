Instrumental Songs in the waiting area? - U2 Feedback

Instrumental Songs in the waiting area?
Does anyone know (if at all possible) where to find the So Cruel, Ultraviolet, instrumental songs that play in the area (concession) before you go in to the sphere?

I think they were also played at the U2 / UV experience
Wake Up by Arcade Fire...

Wait, wrong tour.

Here you go: https://www.u2songs.com/discography/...y_digital_site
Awesome! Thank you. Is there any way to download them?
Not that I have seen, but have not looked very hard either...
All of them are on this YouTube account.
Yessss. Thank you!
