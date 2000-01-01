Ralph_Sutter Babyface

Help a MacPhisto out! - Night #2 (9/30) at the Sphere (pics and videos)



I had the pleasure of attending both opening nights, but on night 2 (9/30) I went dressed as Mr. MacPhisto







I was hoping to ask the community for any pictures or videos you may have of me from that evening. Specifically, I am looking for when the boys performed "Until the End of the World."



Bono spotted me during that, and pointed directly at me

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qWrgb...?feature=share

I have the above footage of him doing it (which is epic!) but not anything with both of us in the shot. It would totally make my day!



