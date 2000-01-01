|
|Today, 11:55 AM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Oct 2023
Posts: 2
Local Time: 06:00 PM
|
Help a MacPhisto out! - Night #2 (9/30) at the Sphere (pics and videos)
Hi everyone!__________________
I had the pleasure of attending both opening nights, but on night 2 (9/30) I went dressed as Mr. MacPhisto
I was hoping to ask the community for any pictures or videos you may have of me from that evening. Specifically, I am looking for when the boys performed "Until the End of the World."
Bono spotted me during that, and pointed directly at me
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qWrgb...?feature=share
I have the above footage of him doing it (which is epic!) but not anything with both of us in the shot. It would totally make my day!
I was right at the rail, center stage. If anyone has anything and is willing to share, I would sooooo appreciate it!
|Today, 12:36 PM
|#2
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: KVKX
Posts: 11,000
Local Time: 02:00 PM
|
I wasn't there and have not been looking at videos or most photos because I am going this weekend, but I just wanted to say that this is my favorite MacPhisto look. Good luck!__________________
|Today, 12:39 PM
|#3
|
Babyface
Join Date: Oct 2023
Posts: 2
Local Time: 06:00 PM
