Help a MacPhisto out! - Night #2 (9/30) at the Sphere (pics and videos)
Hi everyone!

I had the pleasure of attending both opening nights, but on night 2 (9/30) I went dressed as Mr. MacPhisto



I was hoping to ask the community for any pictures or videos you may have of me from that evening. Specifically, I am looking for when the boys performed "Until the End of the World."

Bono spotted me during that, and pointed directly at me
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qWrgb...?feature=share
I have the above footage of him doing it (which is epic!) but not anything with both of us in the shot. It would totally make my day!

I was right at the rail, center stage. If anyone has anything and is willing to share, I would sooooo appreciate it!
I wasn't there and have not been looking at videos or most photos because I am going this weekend, but I just wanted to say that this is my favorite MacPhisto look. Good luck!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Miroslava View Post
I wasn't there and have not been looking at videos or most photos because I am going this weekend, but I just wanted to say that this is my favorite MacPhisto look. Good luck!
Thank you so much!!! You will love the show!!
