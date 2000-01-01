Filming ? - U2 Feedback

Old 10-25-2023, 12:40 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 26
Local Time: 07:39 PM
Filming ?
To those in the know, do the band plan to record any of their remaining shows for release via streaming or dvd ? If i don't end up going, I'll happily settle for a quality dvd recording or streaming with quality sound behind it. Even better if u2.com released the ab/JT as a double dvd set with the best quality sound...that would be excellent. The band have sounded superb on the last 2 tours imo.
Old Yesterday, 05:45 PM   #2
The Fly
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Posts: 294
Local Time: 06:39 PM
I am replying because I would like to know as well.
Old Today, 08:43 AM   #3
Forum Administrator
 
Headache in a Suitcase
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,963
Local Time: 02:39 PM
i can definetly see this being an HBO special... Dolan certainly won't say no to more free publicity.
