|10-25-2023, 12:40 PM
Babyface
Filming ?
To those in the know, do the band plan to record any of their remaining shows for release via streaming or dvd ? If i don't end up going, I'll happily settle for a quality dvd recording or streaming with quality sound behind it. Even better if u2.com released the ab/JT as a double dvd set with the best quality sound...that would be excellent. The band have sounded superb on the last 2 tours imo.
|Yesterday, 05:45 PM
The Fly
I am replying because I would like to know as well.
|Today, 08:43 AM
Forum Administrator
i can definetly see this being an HBO special... Dolan certainly won't say no to more free publicity.
