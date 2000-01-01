|Today, 08:10 PM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Montreal, QC
Posts: 130
Local Time: 08:33 PM
|
Bad Seat?
Just got my "new" ticket for the March 1st show via U2.com (Sec 107, Row 19).__________________
Am I "screwed"? I heard the 100 section was problematic in certain rows.
|Today, 08:12 PM
|#2
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,278
Local Time: 08:33 PM
|
There are no bad seats!__________________
|Today, 08:15 PM
|#3
|
The Fly
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Montreal, QC
Posts: 130
Local Time: 08:33 PM
|
Dunno, I heard that certain parts of the screen are blocked in the 100 section. The whole point of getting a seat was to see the "whole" show (ie, the screen with the band). I want to experience the full visuals.
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|