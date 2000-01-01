3 Irishmen and a Dutchman Walk Into A Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part III - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > 2023 Las Vegas Sphere Shows > General Tour Discussion
Reload this Page 3 Irishmen and a Dutchman Walk Into A Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part III
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 10:49 AM   #1
Forum Administrator
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,544
Local Time: 12:57 PM
3 Irishmen and a Dutchman Walk Into A Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part III
Click image for larger version Name: sphere oh my.jpg Views: 3 Size: 83.5 KB ID: 13977


Commence discussion...

Please keep all setlist spoilers out of this thread. If you want to talk setlist spoilers prior to opening night - do so here - https://www.u2interference.com/forum...sk-223257.html

Use this thread for friendly discussion and banter, GA list drama and general silliness. Pretty much everything that you discussed in the last thread - minus the spoilers.

Merch photos/discussion, rules regarding entry for GA, Red Zone, general with photos of the outside of the venue, Zoo Station exhibit? All good - no spoiler tags necessary for those items.

But please please please discuss the setlist in the setlist thread only - this is a spoiler free zone. This means you, Clerks.
__________________
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:53 AM   #2
Acrobat
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Tdot
Posts: 397
Local Time: 12:57 PM
I'll repost this....

Decided to stop lurking. In fairness, I did not even know they were performing. I've been under a rock but I'm ok with it and JT30 is likely my last concert for U2. I'll watch spoilers but my desire to see even this potential spectacle is well, non existent.

Hi Gabe. Hope you are well. ;-)
__________________
Wendyandkevinca is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:53 AM   #3
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
 
DeVaul's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 4,947
Local Time: 12:57 PM
Clerks getting called out on the carpet, what a time to be alive.
DeVaul is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:57 AM   #4
Forum Administrator
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,544
Local Time: 12:57 PM
t-minus 6 hours till wheels up
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:09 AM   #5
ONE
love, blood, life
 
Miroslava's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: KVKX
Posts: 10,961
Local Time: 12:57 PM
Welcome, Wendyandkevinca!

And eek, how exciting for you guys hitting the opener. My excitement today consists of getting my roots touched up so that next weekend I can look less old than the older end of the fandom.
Miroslava is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:12 AM   #6
Blue Crack Addict
 
prbiker15's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Puerto Rico
Posts: 15,875
Local Time: 12:57 PM
I love the first pic.

I’m so excited and I still have 77 days to go until my first show. So great to see so many of the faithful arriving in Vegas already and warming things up. It’s been a long 3.5 years since that last show in India.
prbiker15 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:16 AM   #7
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
 
DeVaul's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 4,947
Local Time: 12:57 PM
3 Irishmen and a Dutchman Walk Into A Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part III
It’s official
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6592.JPG Views: 0 Size: 87.5 KB ID: 13978

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxs4QyMN...c4MmM1YmI2Ng==

Looks like they took the photo the same day they recorded the video.
DeVaul is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:24 AM   #8
ONE
love, blood, life
 
Miroslava's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: KVKX
Posts: 10,961
Local Time: 12:57 PM
Man, what in the fan art hell is that promo pic?
Miroslava is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #9
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
 
DeVaul's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 4,947
Local Time: 12:57 PM
3 Irishmen and a Dutchman Walk Into A Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part III
Quote:
Originally Posted by Miroslava View Post
Man, what in the fan art hell is that promo pic?


Ain’ton Corbijnned
__________________
DeVaul is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:57 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×