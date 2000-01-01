|
|Today, 10:49 AM
|#1
|
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,544
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
3 Irishmen and a Dutchman Walk Into A Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part III
Commence discussion...
Please keep all setlist spoilers out of this thread. If you want to talk setlist spoilers prior to opening night - do so here - https://www.u2interference.com/forum...sk-223257.html
Use this thread for friendly discussion and banter, GA list drama and general silliness. Pretty much everything that you discussed in the last thread - minus the spoilers.
Merch photos/discussion, rules regarding entry for GA, Red Zone, general with photos of the outside of the venue, Zoo Station exhibit? All good - no spoiler tags necessary for those items.
But please please please discuss the setlist in the setlist thread only - this is a spoiler free zone. This means you, Clerks.
|Today, 10:53 AM
|#2
|
Acrobat
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Tdot
Posts: 397
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
I'll repost this....__________________
Decided to stop lurking. In fairness, I did not even know they were performing. I've been under a rock but I'm ok with it and JT30 is likely my last concert for U2. I'll watch spoilers but my desire to see even this potential spectacle is well, non existent.
Hi Gabe. Hope you are well. ;-)
|Today, 10:53 AM
|#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 4,947
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
Clerks getting called out on the carpet, what a time to be alive.
|Today, 10:57 AM
|#4
|
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,544
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
t-minus 6 hours till wheels up
|Today, 11:09 AM
|#5
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: KVKX
Posts: 10,961
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
Welcome, Wendyandkevinca!
And eek, how exciting for you guys hitting the opener. My excitement today consists of getting my roots touched up so that next weekend I can look less old than the older end of the fandom.
|Today, 11:12 AM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Puerto Rico
Posts: 15,875
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
I love the first pic.
I’m so excited and I still have 77 days to go until my first show. So great to see so many of the faithful arriving in Vegas already and warming things up. It’s been a long 3.5 years since that last show in India.
|Today, 11:16 AM
|#7
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 4,947
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
3 Irishmen and a Dutchman Walk Into A Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part III
It’s official
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxs4QyMN...c4MmM1YmI2Ng==
Looks like they took the photo the same day they recorded the video.
|Today, 11:24 AM
|#8
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: KVKX
Posts: 10,961
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
Man, what in the fan art hell is that promo pic?
|Today, 11:30 AM
|#9
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 4,947
Local Time: 12:57 PM
|
3 Irishmen and a Dutchman Walk Into A Sphere - General Discussion Thread Part III
Ain’ton Corbijnned
