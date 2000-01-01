U2387 Refugee



Quote: Hewson Originally Posted by In the grand scheme of things in today's concert market, they priced things for these particular shows in that city and that venue more than fairly. Included the fees up front (would people have felt better about a $225.00 GA ticket that ended up costing $267?, no, they'd have just had a separate complaint to voice). Also, did an admirable job getting tix in the hands of the fan club.



Sure there were/will be some Platinum seats. That to me is the only thing I truly find untoward about the ticket prices for The Sphere shows. But unfortunately, only a select few artists have had the fortitude to say no to Ticketmaster/Live Nation on that front. (Robert Smith is a rocknroll saint).



Then of course the top of the top live act tier they are still in.



Robert Smith is admirable and the Cure selling strong, but as we all know, they aren't on U2's level when it comes to demand for tickets.



Of course the Cure are no slouches in the quality, legacy or draw department, but U2 are really in the company of how many acts?



Rolling Stones. Ed Sherran. Taylor. Coldplay. Beyonce.



