10-24-2023, 07:11 AM
#1
|
War Child
Join Date: Mar 2005
Location: New Hampshire
Posts: 587
Local Time: 06:38 PM
|
2024 shows
Anyone one else have issues with the latest (October) fan club presale? My spouse and I each have an account - long term members - one of us got tickets and the other didn't. While I know that a U2.com membership doesn't guarantee tickets, was there really so much interest that each account couldn't get at least a couple of pre-sale tix?
10-24-2023, 08:30 AM
#2
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 34,535
Local Time: 02:38 PM
|
Might have depended on which dates you tried for. Assumption is that last weekend (2/17 & 2/18) would have had highest demand and a lot of requests as top priority.
We also don't know what amount of tix per show are allotted for the fan club. It's definitely not the entire 17,500 or whatever. Quite possible its only 10% or so of that number. So unfortunately, it becomes a numbers game and luck of the draw.
10-24-2023, 09:10 AM
#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,252
Local Time: 02:38 PM
|
So the question is was demand high when they added 11 NEW DATES to their sold out 25 shows already with non stop hype?
And if one of you got tickets -- isn't that a good thing?? Is he going without you?
10-24-2023, 10:35 AM
#4
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 5,113
Local Time: 02:38 PM
|
Quote:
Also what percentage of ultra fans submitted? Most who already have tix or had attended aren't going back, so while the inventory pool might've been the same, the chances could be better.
10-24-2023, 11:42 AM
#5
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,252
Local Time: 02:38 PM
|
I just looked and Postcards seats cost 89, 169, 250 bucks.... so everyone complaining about U2 prices... my god. Isn't it 50 minutes of stupid giant elephants too?
Before fees too.
10-24-2023, 11:45 AM
#6
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,252
Local Time: 02:38 PM
|
Quote:
But I'm enjoying this system overall. We haven't talked enough about how great U2 did by their fans when so many other artists like Bruce did that crazy ticketmaster crap when they didnt' have too.
They could have easily charged 500 bucks for every single ticket and sold out.
10-24-2023, 12:29 PM
#7
|
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,963
Local Time: 02:38 PM
10-24-2023, 12:47 PM
#8
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 5,113
Local Time: 02:38 PM
10-24-2023, 03:28 PM
#9
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 34,535
Local Time: 02:38 PM
|
Quote:
Sure there were/will be some Platinum seats. That to me is the only thing I truly find untoward about the ticket prices for The Sphere shows. But unfortunately, only a select few artists have had the fortitude to say no to Ticketmaster/Live Nation on that front. (Robert Smith is a rocknroll saint).
10-25-2023, 02:46 AM
#10
|
Refugee
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Boston
Posts: 2,371
Local Time: 02:38 PM
|
Quote:
Then of course the top of the top live act tier they are still in.
Robert Smith is admirable and the Cure selling strong, but as we all know, they aren't on U2's level when it comes to demand for tickets.
Of course the Cure are no slouches in the quality, legacy or draw department, but U2 are really in the company of how many acts?
Rolling Stones. Ed Sherran. Taylor. Coldplay. Beyonce.
Who am I missing?
10-25-2023, 04:29 PM
#11
|
The Fly
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: San Jose, CA
Posts: 140
Local Time: 01:38 PM
|
I am ultra and got my first choice of 3 nosebleeds for 1/26. My other friend who is also ultra got his first choice of nosebleeds for 1/27. Have no idea how people are chosen.
10-25-2023, 05:27 PM
#12
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,252
Local Time: 02:38 PM
|
Just seeing how tickets are going -- seems like the shows have sold out most of the tickets standard prices before that random platinum crap... however I noticed now at least for current shows they were allowing verified resale for the first time that I've seen.
Yesterday, 07:43 AM
#13
|
Refugee
Join Date: Apr 2006
Location: Minneapolis
Posts: 1,695
Local Time: 01:38 PM
|
NEVER MIND, reading is fundamental.
Yesterday, 07:48 AM
#14
|
Refugee
Join Date: Apr 2006
Location: Minneapolis
Posts: 1,695
Local Time: 01:38 PM
|
Lol, they're still making you go through the text verification and farce of a queue just to get to the "tickets are sold out" page for GAs. Just tried 2/15.
I got 1 each for 2/17 and 2/18 yesterday. Maybe I should've tried for 2 at once, but I'm always scared that will result in no tickets at all.
Yesterday, 12:34 PM
#15
|
War Child
Join Date: Mar 2005
Location: New Hampshire
Posts: 587
Local Time: 06:38 PM
|
Yesterday, 05:29 PM
#16
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,252
Local Time: 02:38 PM
|
I had that get in line and text crap -- just slows down the process... just let us in after 24 hours... sale is way over...
Yesterday, 05:39 PM
#17
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 19,730
Local Time: 02:38 PM
|
dare I say what my experience was again
