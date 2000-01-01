2024 shows - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > 2023 Las Vegas Sphere Shows > General Tour Discussion
Reload this Page 2024 shows
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old 10-24-2023, 07:11 AM   #1
War Child
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Location: New Hampshire
Posts: 587
Local Time: 06:38 PM
2024 shows
Anyone one else have issues with the latest (October) fan club presale? My spouse and I each have an account - long term members - one of us got tickets and the other didn’t. While I know that a U2.com membership doesn’t guarantee tickets, was there really so much interest that each account couldn’t get at least a couple of pre-sale tix?
__________________
innominata8 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-24-2023, 08:30 AM   #2
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 34,535
Local Time: 02:38 PM
Might have depended on which dates you tried for. Assumption is that last weekend (2/17 & 2/18) would have had highest demand and a lot of requests as top priority.

We also don't know what amount of tix per show are allotted for the fan club. It's definitely not the entire 17,500 or whatever. Quite possible its only 10% or so of that number. So unfortunately, it becomes a numbers game and luck of the draw.
__________________
Hewson is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-24-2023, 09:10 AM   #3
Rock n' Roll Doggie
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,252
Local Time: 02:38 PM
So the question is was demand high when they added 11 NEW DATES to their sold out 25 shows already with non stop hype?

And if one of you got tickets -- isn't that a good thing?? Is he going without you?
clerks is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-24-2023, 10:35 AM   #4
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
 
DeVaul's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 5,113
Local Time: 02:38 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by clerks View Post
So the question is was demand high when they added 11 NEW DATES to their sold out 25 shows already with non stop hype?

And if one of you got tickets -- isn't that a good thing?? Is he going without you?


Also what percentage of ultra fans submitted? Most who already have tix or had attended aren’t going back, so while the inventory pool might’ve been the same, the chances could be better.
DeVaul is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-24-2023, 11:42 AM   #5
Rock n' Roll Doggie
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,252
Local Time: 02:38 PM
I just looked and Postcards seats cost 89, 169, 250 bucks.... so everyone complaining about U2 prices... my god. Isn't it 50 minutes of stupid giant elephants too?

Before fees too.
clerks is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-24-2023, 11:45 AM   #6
Rock n' Roll Doggie
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,252
Local Time: 02:38 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by DeVaul View Post
Also what percentage of ultra fans submitted? Most who already have tix or had attended aren’t going back, so while the inventory pool might’ve been the same, the chances could be better.
Well I think plenty of people requested tickets and didn't get them, so demand was still high. Now some of those are of course scalpers, but just looking around U2 reddit -- fans -- though stupid -- did try for tickets even though a lot of them where complaining even after getting tickets or seeing shows about prices because white people problems.

But I'm enjoying this system overall. We haven't talked enough about how great U2 did by their fans when so many other artists like Bruce did that crazy ticketmaster crap when they didnt' have too.

They could have easily charged 500 bucks for every single ticket and sold out.
clerks is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-24-2023, 12:29 PM   #7
Forum Administrator
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 74,963
Local Time: 02:38 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by clerks View Post
I just looked and Postcards seats cost 89, 169, 250 bucks.... so everyone complaining about U2 prices... my god. Isn't it 50 minutes of stupid giant elephants too?

Before fees too.
yea but the seats shake your ass when the elephant walks.
Headache in a Suitcase is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-24-2023, 12:47 PM   #8
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
 
DeVaul's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 5,113
Local Time: 02:38 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
yea but the seats shake your ass when the elephant walks.


Hey, Bono is skinny now
DeVaul is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-24-2023, 03:28 PM   #9
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 34,535
Local Time: 02:38 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by clerks View Post

But I'm enjoying this system overall. We haven't talked enough about how great U2 did by their fans when so many other artists like Bruce did that crazy ticketmaster crap when they didnt' have too.

They could have easily charged 500 bucks for every single ticket and sold out.
In the grand scheme of things in today's concert market, they priced things for these particular shows in that city and that venue more than fairly. Included the fees up front (would people have felt better about a $225.00 GA ticket that ended up costing $267?, no, they'd have just had a separate complaint to voice). Also, did an admirable job getting tix in the hands of the fan club.

Sure there were/will be some Platinum seats. That to me is the only thing I truly find untoward about the ticket prices for The Sphere shows. But unfortunately, only a select few artists have had the fortitude to say no to Ticketmaster/Live Nation on that front. (Robert Smith is a rocknroll saint).
Hewson is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-25-2023, 02:46 AM   #10
Refugee
 
U2387's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Boston
Posts: 2,371
Local Time: 02:38 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Hewson View Post
In the grand scheme of things in today's concert market, they priced things for these particular shows in that city and that venue more than fairly. Included the fees up front (would people have felt better about a $225.00 GA ticket that ended up costing $267?, no, they'd have just had a separate complaint to voice). Also, did an admirable job getting tix in the hands of the fan club.

Sure there were/will be some Platinum seats. That to me is the only thing I truly find untoward about the ticket prices for The Sphere shows. But unfortunately, only a select few artists have had the fortitude to say no to Ticketmaster/Live Nation on that front. (Robert Smith is a rocknroll saint).
Absolutely! They did about as well by everyone as they could given the circumstances!

Then of course the top of the top live act tier they are still in.

Robert Smith is admirable and the Cure selling strong, but as we all know, they aren't on U2's level when it comes to demand for tickets.

Of course the Cure are no slouches in the quality, legacy or draw department, but U2 are really in the company of how many acts?

Rolling Stones. Ed Sherran. Taylor. Coldplay. Beyonce.

Who am I missing?
U2387 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-25-2023, 04:29 PM   #11
The Fly
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: San Jose, CA
Posts: 140
Local Time: 01:38 PM
I am ultra and got my first choice of 3 nosebleeds for 1/26. My other friend who is also ultra got his first choice of nosebleeds for 1/27. Have no idea how people are chosen.
ApolloAndy is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-25-2023, 05:27 PM   #12
Rock n' Roll Doggie
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,252
Local Time: 02:38 PM
Just seeing how tickets are going -- seems like the shows have sold out most of the tickets standard prices before that random platinum crap... however I noticed now at least for current shows they were allowing verified resale for the first time that I've seen.
clerks is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 07:43 AM   #13
Refugee
 
Join Date: Apr 2006
Location: Minneapolis
Posts: 1,695
Local Time: 01:38 PM
NEVER MIND, reading is fundamental.
rosephile is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 07:48 AM   #14
Refugee
 
Join Date: Apr 2006
Location: Minneapolis
Posts: 1,695
Local Time: 01:38 PM
Lol, they're still making you go through the text verification and farce of a queue just to get to the "tickets are sold out" page for GAs. Just tried 2/15.

I got 1 each for 2/17 and 2/18 yesterday. Maybe I should've tried for 2 at once, but I'm always scared that will result in no tickets at all.
rosephile is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 12:34 PM   #15
War Child
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Location: New Hampshire
Posts: 587
Local Time: 06:38 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by clerks View Post
So the question is was demand high when they added 11 NEW DATES to their sold out 25 shows already with non stop hype?

And if one of you got tickets -- isn't that a good thing?? Is he going without you?
Yeah, we will both go to the show. We were trying to get tickets for a couple dates as our work schedules aren’t yet sorted out for early next year and we wanted a little flexibility. Worst case, if we can’t use them we’ll post them here.
innominata8 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 05:29 PM   #16
Rock n' Roll Doggie
 
clerks's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: NYC
Posts: 3,252
Local Time: 02:38 PM
I had that get in line and text crap -- just slows down the process... just let us in after 24 hours... sale is way over...
clerks is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 05:39 PM   #17
Blue Crack Addict
 
LuckyNumber7's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 19,730
Local Time: 02:38 PM
dare I say what my experience was again
__________________
LuckyNumber7 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:38 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×