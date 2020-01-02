|
01-31-2020, 03:17 AM
|#1
|
45:33
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,062
Local Time: 07:45 AM
|
A Thank You to The Waterboys
I had never heard "The Whole of the Moon" until I saw the JT anniversary shows.
It is such a fucking banger, and SUCH a great final song to get the crowd going before the band comes on stage. Such an uplifting vibe, and paired with the anticipation of seeing my fav ever band, surrounded by people who also love them, and add in the electricity of it being around 8pm, with the sun going down... perfect.
I love the song so much and now it will always and forever bring me such immediate joy, transporting me back to a special place.
I saw the crescent...
You saw the whole of the moon! The whole of the moon!!
TOO FAR! TOO SOON!
YOU SAW THE WHOLE OF THE MOON!!! THE WHOLE OF THE MOON!!!
01-31-2020, 03:36 AM
|#2
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Band-aid
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Ohm Sweet Ohm
Posts: 4,140
Local Time: 08:45 PM
|
It was a great choice, you should check out Fisherman's Blues, in my opinion it's and even better song, in fact listen to the whole album, you won't be disappointed.
01-31-2020, 03:49 AM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location: Netherlands
Posts: 32,744
Local Time: 09:45 PM
|
Yes, I was gonna say the same thing, check out Fisherman's Blues as well (the complete album even, or if you're daring, the 6CD boxset with all the sessions for that album. Amazing stuff.)
And oh, the album that song is from, This Is The Sea, is quite good as well.
01-31-2020, 07:18 AM
|#4
|
Vocal parasite
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: 1853
Posts: 152,756
Local Time: 07:45 AM
|
How had you not heard it before JT30.
Friggin' Cobbler.
__________________
"Mediocrity is never so dangerous as when it is dressed up as sincerity." - Søren Kierkegaard
Ian McCulloch the U2 fan:
"Who buys U2 records anyway? It's just music for plumbers and bricklayers. Bono, what a slob. You'd think with all that climbing about he does, he'd look real fit and that. But he's real fat, y'know. Reminds me of a soddin' mountain goat."
"And as for Bono, he needs a colostomy bag for his mouth."
U2gigs: The most comprehensive U2 setlist database!
Gig pictures | Blog
01-31-2020, 07:26 AM
|#5
|
45:33
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,062
Local Time: 07:45 AM
|
Too busy getting laid.
01-31-2020, 09:38 AM
|#6
|
Acrobat
Join Date: Nov 2017
Posts: 361
Local Time: 08:45 PM
|
Quote:
01-31-2020, 10:09 AM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,185
Local Time: 03:45 PM
|
it's a funny movie but i dunno if it needs its own thread.
01-31-2020, 11:31 PM
|#8
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Band-aid
Join Date: Aug 2006
Posts: 4,224
Local Time: 07:45 AM
|
When the pre-show music quickly faded and then a split second later this song just thunders into action. Perfect choice.
02-01-2020, 07:44 AM
|#9
|
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 66,999
Local Time: 12:45 PM
|
02-01-2020, 07:56 AM
|#10
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,423
Local Time: 03:45 PM
02-02-2020, 03:19 AM
|#11
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 82,637
Local Time: 12:45 PM
|
I legit went to the show in San Diego to a) see beck and b) see them walk out to this song. It's one of those quintessential tracks in my life.
__________________
