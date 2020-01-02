A Thank You to The Waterboys - U2 Feedback

Old 01-31-2020, 03:17 AM   #1
A Thank You to The Waterboys
I had never heard "The Whole of the Moon" until I saw the JT anniversary shows.

It is such a fucking banger, and SUCH a great final song to get the crowd going before the band comes on stage. Such an uplifting vibe, and paired with the anticipation of seeing my fav ever band, surrounded by people who also love them, and add in the electricity of it being around 8pm, with the sun going down... perfect.

I love the song so much and now it will always and forever bring me such immediate joy, transporting me back to a special place.

I saw the crescent...
You saw the whole of the moon! The whole of the moon!!
TOO FAR! TOO SOON!
YOU SAW THE WHOLE OF THE MOON!!! THE WHOLE OF THE MOON!!!

Old 01-31-2020, 03:36 AM   #2
It was a great choice, you should check out Fisherman's Blues, in my opinion it's and even better song, in fact listen to the whole album, you won't be disappointed.
Old 01-31-2020, 03:49 AM   #3
Yes, I was gonna say the same thing, check out Fisherman's Blues as well (the complete album even, or if you're daring, the 6CD boxset with all the sessions for that album. Amazing stuff.)
And oh, the album that song is from, This Is The Sea, is quite good as well.
Old 01-31-2020, 07:18 AM   #4
How had you not heard it before JT30.

Friggin' Cobbler.
Old 01-31-2020, 07:26 AM   #5
Too busy getting laid.
Old 01-31-2020, 09:38 AM   #6
Yes, I was gonna say the same thing, check out Fisherman's Blues as well (the complete album even, or if you're daring, the 6CD boxset with all the sessions for that album. Amazing stuff.)
And oh, the album that song is from, This Is The Sea, is quite good as well.
Fisherman's Blues is an amazing album from start to finish, love, love , LOVE it! I haven't heard the bonus material, sounds like I should do myself a favor!
Old 01-31-2020, 10:09 AM   #7
it's a funny movie but i dunno if it needs its own thread.

 
Old 01-31-2020, 11:31 PM   #8
When the pre-show music quickly faded and then a split second later this song just thunders into action. Perfect choice.
Old 02-01-2020, 07:44 AM   #9
It was a great choice, you should check out Fisherman's Blues, in my opinion it's and even better song, in fact listen to the whole album, you won't be disappointed.
Co-sign. Fisherman's Blues and This Is the Sea are wonderful albums. Great band, very underrated among American audiences.
Old 02-01-2020, 07:56 AM   #10
it's a funny movie but i dunno if it needs its own thread.

 


Plus its in the wrong subforum, should be in Zoo Station with the other movie threads.
Old 02-02-2020, 03:19 AM   #11
I legit went to the show in San Diego to a) see beck and b) see them walk out to this song. It's one of those quintessential tracks in my life.
