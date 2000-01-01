|Today, 09:35 PM
|#1
|
ONE
love, blood, life
The Rings or Power
I went in with very low expectations and was blown away. This is visually stunning, and I’m sold on the story after one episode. Really enjoy young Galadriel. Can’t wait for more.__________________
Today, 10:57 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
I choose Power
But seriously, I will be watching this sometime in the next week or so. Absolutely love Jackson's original trilogy, especially the first two entries. Glad you're liking it.
