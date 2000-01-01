The Rings or Power - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 09:35 PM   #1
gump
love, blood, life
 
gump's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: Brooklyn
Posts: 10,061
Local Time: 12:17 AM
The Rings or Power
I went in with very low expectations and was blown away. This is visually stunning, and I’m sold on the story after one episode. Really enjoy young Galadriel. Can’t wait for more.
Old Today, 10:57 PM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
GirlsAloudFan
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Chicago
Posts: 26,464
Local Time: 11:17 PM
I choose Power

But seriously, I will be watching this sometime in the next week or so. Absolutely love Jackson's original trilogy, especially the first two entries. Glad you're liking it.
