|Today, 07:29 PM
|#1
|
Refugee
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: C.E.O. of the international men of leisure
Posts: 2,193
Local Time: 08:00 PM
|
the 100 featuring BAD
apologies if this was posted already, i looked around and couldn't find anything mentioned.
the final episode of the series featured a very familiar intro during the closing scene. it was Bad. they used it to close out the series and in some way it pretty much summed up the overall life of one of the characters.
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|