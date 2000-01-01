|Today, 10:06 PM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Poughkeepsie, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,951
Local Time: 11:46 PM
|
Survivor 44
44 seasons! 22 1/2 years! The Survivor train keeps rolling! More twists and turns this season. Looks like the medics are gonna be working overtime. Good gravy!__________________
|Today, 11:31 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 33,339
Local Time: 11:46 PM
|
Thought they'd be down to one by the end of the episode the way things were going. Figured 17 platers would get med evaced.
Crazy first tribal.
And we have a new "most annoying Survivor player ever".
|
|