Survivor 44 - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Lemonade Stand > Zoo Station
Reload this Page Survivor 44
Click Here to Login
Register Premium Upgrade Blogs Gallery Arcade FAQ Calendar Today's Posts Search Log in
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 10:06 PM   #1
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
 
MrPryck2U's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Poughkeepsie, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,951
Local Time: 11:46 PM
Survivor 44
44 seasons! 22 1/2 years! The Survivor train keeps rolling! More twists and turns this season. Looks like the medics are gonna be working overtime. Good gravy!
__________________
MrPryck2U is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:31 PM   #2
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 33,339
Local Time: 11:46 PM
Thought they'd be down to one by the end of the episode the way things were going. Figured 17 platers would get med evaced.

Crazy first tribal.
And we have a new "most annoying Survivor player ever".
Hewson is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:46 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×