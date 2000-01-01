Survivor 43 - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 06:11 AM   #1
MrPryck2U:
FOB
 
MrPryck2U's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,813
Local Time: 09:00 AM
Survivor 43
It's the 43rd season of Survivor! The party continues! And so far, they actually have a pretty likable cast. We called the woman who got voted off Rainbow Brite. Lol! Here's to another exciting season.
Old Today, 07:02 AM   #2
Hewson:
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 32,800
Local Time: 09:00 AM
Interesting that Woo managed to get a bit out of shape, put on Clark Kent glasses, use a fake name (Owen) and get back on the show.
Old Today, 07:58 AM   #3
MrPryck2U:
FOB
 
MrPryck2U's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,813
Local Time: 09:00 AM
Interesting that Woo managed to get a bit out of shape, put on Clark Kent glasses, use a fake name (Owen) and get back on the show.
I like Owen so far. He does resemble Woo. He's lucky Rainbow Brite was deemed more useless.
