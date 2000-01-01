|Today, 06:45 PM
Survivor 41
Finally, Survivor has returned! Love the "new era"! This Survivor is different from all others and it's only the first episode. Brad AKA Bill Walton seems like the largest douche. This season's cast is easily the most diverse ever. Good to see! Looks like it's gonna be an awesome season!
