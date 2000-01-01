MrPryck2U Rock n' Roll Doggie

FOB



Join Date: Jun 2000 Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth Posts: 9,353 Local Time: 12:29 AM

Survivor 40: Winners at War Survivor 40 is here! The dream season has finally been realized. 2 million dollars is on the line! Sandra will do anything to win! Will Boston Rob? I will be rooting as hard as possible for Sandra to lose! She is the one they should join forces to defeat! She is scum.



Do Tyson, Parvati, Jeremy, Yul, and our hero, Boston Rob, have what it takes to dethrone "The Queen"? Let's hope so! This time, it's personal!