|Yesterday, 11:37 PM
FOB
FOB
Survivor 40: Winners at War
Survivor 40 is here! The dream season has finally been realized. 2 million dollars is on the line! Sandra will do anything to win! Will Boston Rob? I will be rooting as hard as possible for Sandra to lose! She is the one they should join forces to defeat! She is scum.
Do Tyson, Parvati, Jeremy, Yul, and our hero, Boston Rob, have what it takes to dethrone "The Queen"? Let's hope so! This time, it's personal!
