Magnus Maximus The Fly

Join Date: Dec 2016 Posts: 178 Local Time: 03:08 PM

Pandemic Binge watching What is everyone binging right now?



I have binged:



Narcis Mexico (awesome not as good as Narcos Columbia with Escobar butstill the best show on tv right now)



The Manadlorian (liked it, my kids loved it)



Picard (was incredible)



Jack Ryan season 2 (was average)



Dublin Murders (was incredible highly recommend)



Altered Carbon just can’t get into it, I want to because I dig the sci-fi dystopian future genre but just can’t



Getting ready to:



My current binge schedule is:

BAbylon Berlin ( rewatching first two seasons before watching 3rd)

the last kingdom season 3. 26 April

The fall

Medici (rewatch first 2 seasons then hit season 3

Luther season 5