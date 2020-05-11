|
|
|11-05-2020, 04:06 PM
|#1
Blue Crack Supplier
US Politics XXX: The type of film Donald wants to watch Ivanka in
Hopefully this is the thread where the orange menace finally gets counted out.__________________
|11-05-2020, 04:08 PM
|#2
Blue Crack Addict
PA results seem to be speeding up!__________________
|11-05-2020, 04:15 PM
|#3
Blue Crack Distributor
XXX (it's not a place, this is a thread about the election)
|11-05-2020, 04:15 PM
|#4
Refugee
for the thread title
|11-05-2020, 04:19 PM
|#5
Blue Crack Addict
|11-05-2020, 04:20 PM
|#6
Blue Crack Distributor
thank you DrumphC
|11-05-2020, 04:20 PM
|#7
The Male
I still haven't read a single page of election night posts and do not intend to look over my shoulder.
|11-05-2020, 04:26 PM
|#8
Rock n' Roll Doggie
|11-05-2020, 04:28 PM
|#9
Blue Crack Addict
The speed of that last thread was like the old days...
|11-05-2020, 04:32 PM
|#10
Blue Crack Distributor
|11-05-2020, 04:35 PM
|#11
Blue Crack Addict
Quote:
|11-05-2020, 04:39 PM
|#12
Blue Crack Addict
Clown school clearly didn’t have a class in clever thread titling.
|11-05-2020, 04:42 PM
|#13
Blue Crack Distributor
|11-05-2020, 04:44 PM
|#14
Blue Crack Addict
It really looks like Nevada is a no brainer now. Over 190k ballots remaining with 90% of them from Clark County? Let's go...
|11-05-2020, 04:48 PM
|#15
Refugee
Quote:
|11-05-2020, 04:56 PM
|#16
Blue Crack Supplier
|11-05-2020, 05:02 PM
|#17
Blue Crack Addict
Only down 9k in GA now!
|11-05-2020, 05:06 PM
|#18
Blue Crack Addict
Chatham County in GA won’t be counted until tomorrow.
So for tonight, let’s go PA, AZ and Packers!
|11-05-2020, 05:08 PM
|#19
Blue Crack Addict
It’s kind of nice not having seen the ugly orange mug for a couple of days.
When will Twitter ban him? 1 pm on Jan 20?
|11-05-2020, 05:10 PM
|#20
Blue Crack Addict
Quote:
That’s the military ballots. Chatham won’t be done until tomorrow but they’re working into tonight.
