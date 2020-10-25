womanfish Rock n' Roll Doggie

Ok, so I mentioned TX and FL earlier about good signs and maybe some not so good. I'm going to break them up into two posts.



FL first. Well, this is where there are some shaky numbers, and of course it's FL, so the probability of it disappointing us is always somewhat high.



Dems lead in early mail in voting by around 450k a few days ago, but that lead has now shrunk to about 360k. That's a little troubling, knowing that ED voting will be heavier for Reps.



Also, The only one of FL's 33 counties w/ 100k+ registrants where registered Reps have turned out at a higher percentage than registered Dems so far is - Miami-Dade. So that is also not a great thing to see.



That said - silver linings

FL is a long-time mail in voting state. Republicans usually hold the early vote lead heading into election day. So the fact that Dems are 360k ahead right now is promising, but keep in mind that in this pandemic year, Dems are using mail in at a far higher rate than Reps. And many Reps may be showing up at a higher rate on ED because Dear Leader has told them to.



Second bit of good news. in FL, Youth vote is up! (as it is in many other important battleground states) Up 17% for 18-39 year olds in total. Up 14% for 18-29 who are probably Biden leaning by about 40%.



Third - The indy vote. If we go with what we have seen polling wise for them. They are leaning about 8-15 Biden depending on the state. If Biden gets 10% of the indy vote, it would put Dems ahead right now by over 500k in the ballot race.



Fourth - We don't know how many registered Reps are voting for Biden. I think we can safely say more R's are voting D this time, than D voting R, but that amount is not really known.



Fifth - Dave Wasserman has called Sumter County in FL, the canary in the coal mine for FL. It is where most of the The Villages community resides. Last time Trump won it by 39 points, with over 68% support. Wasserman says that he would need at least 67 to point to a win in FL.



Right now:



the party breakdown of the 60,984 Sumter voters who have cast ballots:



GOP: 57%

Dem: 26%

NPA/other: 17%



And, the party breakdown of the 44,628 Sumter RVs who *haven't* yet cast ballots:



GOP: 56%

Dem: 20%

NPA/other: 24%



Dave's analysis - If the first batch of early votes reported is >75k and Trump is only taking ~61%, he'd have a hard time getting to 67% w/ election day votes, imo.

I think we have to take into consideration the Ind. Vote again here. If it’s a 10 point Biden advantage, that would currently put the numbers at:

GOP: 63.8%

Dem: 36.2%

GOP: 65.6%

Dem: 34.4%

If this is where the vote falls in the end. Then it’s reassuring or Biden.



Also, having lived in FL for 12 years, I know that Pinellas co. where I lived, is a bit of a bellweather county for how FL will go. Pinellas went for Trump by the exact amount that Trump won FL in 2016. And Pinellas was 5 points Obama in 2012, when he won by just over 1 point. (also went for Obama in 08)

I think if you see Biden up in Pinellas by more than 3 points, hopefully more, and you see Trump falling short (66% or below) in a dark red county like Sumter. Biden can pull it off.



So all in all, there are signs pointing for a very close FL race, with, IMO, still the slight edge to Biden. But FL gonna FL. So I just pray they don’t disappoint us as they have so many other times. __________________



