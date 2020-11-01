Moonlit_Angel Blue Crack Addict



Join Date: Jul 2002 Location: In a dimension known as the Twilight Zone...do de doo doo, do de doo doo... Posts: 20,393 Local Time: 11:34 AM

We need to fight like hell if they even try and actively pull this shit on Election Day.



Like I said in the last thread, if Biden and the Democrats do win, and we miraculously manage to get Trump and his cronies the fuck out of here for good, actions such as what the Trump campaign are trying to pull are plenty good enough reason to reverse and remove every single appointee his administration has put in place these last four years, up to and including his Supreme Court picks.



He was impeached for trying to fuck with our elections (and he's done so THREE times at thatl-Russia, the Ukraine mess, and screwing with mail-in ballots, alongside actively telling his supporters to vote twice). He's let hundreds of thousands of people die in a pandemic he's refused to do anything about. He tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op and allowed federal agents to kidnap protesters off the streets and throw them into unmarked vans.



And now this. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. He has refused to honor and respect the laws and norms of this country and has no issues with abusing or mistreating this country's citizens for his own personal gain. We should refuse to respect and honor any polices he supported, or people he appointed, if we're able to take back the reins.



And he absolutely NEEDS to be held criminally accountable as well.