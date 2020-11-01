|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|09-22-2020, 10:40 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 21,144
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
US Politics XXVI: Sorry you're not Canada
carry on eh__________________
|09-22-2020, 10:50 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 16,772
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
Joke’s on you I’m a Canadian citizen__________________
|09-22-2020, 10:57 PM
|#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Jul 2004
Location: The edge of the known universe
Posts: 3,381
Local Time: 04:34 PM
|09-22-2020, 10:59 PM
|#4
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 65,608
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
This explains so much
|09-22-2020, 11:38 PM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 16,772
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|09-23-2020, 06:10 AM
|#6
|
Resident Photo Buff
Forum Moderator
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: Somewhere in middle America
Posts: 13,610
Local Time: 11:34 AM
|09-23-2020, 06:45 AM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,610
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
|09-23-2020, 07:51 AM
|#8
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: I'm here 'cus I don't want to go home
Posts: 31,942
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
What's this all aboot?
|09-23-2020, 08:03 AM
|#9
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 65,608
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
|09-23-2020, 08:21 AM
|#10
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 5,765
Local Time: 04:34 PM
|09-23-2020, 08:47 AM
|#11
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 8,980
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|09-23-2020, 09:11 AM
|#12
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 5,765
Local Time: 04:34 PM
|
Was just going to post that article. Fucking scary
https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/sta...838329856?s=21
|09-23-2020, 09:30 AM
|#13
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 18,418
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
Quote:
|09-23-2020, 10:56 AM
|#14
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: May 2005
Location: NYC
Posts: 8,980
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
|09-23-2020, 02:53 PM
|#15
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: In a dimension known as the Twilight Zone...do de doo doo, do de doo doo...
Posts: 20,393
Local Time: 11:34 AM
|
We need to fight like hell if they even try and actively pull this shit on Election Day.
Like I said in the last thread, if Biden and the Democrats do win, and we miraculously manage to get Trump and his cronies the fuck out of here for good, actions such as what the Trump campaign are trying to pull are plenty good enough reason to reverse and remove every single appointee his administration has put in place these last four years, up to and including his Supreme Court picks.
He was impeached for trying to fuck with our elections (and he's done so THREE times at thatl-Russia, the Ukraine mess, and screwing with mail-in ballots, alongside actively telling his supporters to vote twice). He's let hundreds of thousands of people die in a pandemic he's refused to do anything about. He tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op and allowed federal agents to kidnap protesters off the streets and throw them into unmarked vans.
And now this. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. He has refused to honor and respect the laws and norms of this country and has no issues with abusing or mistreating this country's citizens for his own personal gain. We should refuse to respect and honor any polices he supported, or people he appointed, if we're able to take back the reins.
And he absolutely NEEDS to be held criminally accountable as well.
|09-23-2020, 03:34 PM
|#16
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 65,608
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
Narrator: the American people did not, in fact, fight like hell. They held a few weeks of protest, and then went back home because the finale of Dancing With The Stars was on.
|09-23-2020, 06:43 PM
|#17
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 32,854
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
|09-23-2020, 10:38 PM
|#18
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,618
Local Time: 04:34 PM
|09-24-2020, 07:48 AM
|#19
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 6,618
Local Time: 04:34 PM
|
Seems like the midwest is shifting a bit more towards Biden.
Polls out the last couple days
PA with better numbers, WI, MN and MI staying very strong, Iowa - Biden +3, OH - Biden +1
and just a bonus, GA - tied.
Iowa is a big standout here. The average now has them tied here, where Trump won by 9.
|09-24-2020, 09:53 AM
|#20
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 18,418
Local Time: 12:34 PM
|
Given the planned Biden spend in Iowa, you have to think that their internals are telling them it's within striking distance and has been for a couple of weeks. The big bonus there would not so much be the state itself as the Senate seat.__________________
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|