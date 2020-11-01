US Politics XXVI: Sorry you're not Canada - U2 Feedback

Old 09-22-2020, 10:40 PM   #1
US Politics XXVI: Sorry you're not Canada
carry on eh
Old 09-22-2020, 10:50 PM   #2
Joke’s on you I’m a Canadian citizen
Old 09-22-2020, 10:57 PM   #3
Quote:
Originally Posted by LuckyNumber7 View Post
Joke’s on you I’m a Canadian citizen
All Canadians unite!
Old 09-22-2020, 10:59 PM   #4
This explains so much
Old 09-22-2020, 11:38 PM   #5
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
This explains so much


I’m also an Irish citizen w you, and a dc resident Im thé interference melting pot.
Old 09-23-2020, 06:10 AM   #6
Quote:
Originally Posted by DaveC View Post
carry on eh

You’re jumping the gun a little, eh?
Old 09-23-2020, 06:45 AM   #7
Quote:
Originally Posted by Diemen View Post
You’re jumping the gun a little, eh?
Old 09-23-2020, 07:51 AM   #8
What's this all aboot?
Old 09-23-2020, 08:03 AM   #9
Old 09-23-2020, 08:21 AM   #10
https://twitter.com/brendannyhan/sta...574341120?s=21
Old 09-23-2020, 08:47 AM   #11
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine...oncede/616424/
Old 09-23-2020, 09:11 AM   #12
Was just going to post that article. Fucking scary


https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/sta...838329856?s=21
Old 09-23-2020, 09:30 AM   #13
Civil wars have started for a lot less...
Old 09-23-2020, 10:56 AM   #14
Quote:
Originally Posted by anitram View Post
Civil wars have started for a lot less...
Sometimes these things get blown out of proportion, but here you have Republican state officials openly discussing - the GOP Chairman in PA, on the record! - basically dismissing the popular vote and, if it comes to that, appointing electors.
Old 09-23-2020, 02:53 PM   #15
We need to fight like hell if they even try and actively pull this shit on Election Day.

Like I said in the last thread, if Biden and the Democrats do win, and we miraculously manage to get Trump and his cronies the fuck out of here for good, actions such as what the Trump campaign are trying to pull are plenty good enough reason to reverse and remove every single appointee his administration has put in place these last four years, up to and including his Supreme Court picks.

He was impeached for trying to fuck with our elections (and he's done so THREE times at thatl-Russia, the Ukraine mess, and screwing with mail-in ballots, alongside actively telling his supporters to vote twice). He's let hundreds of thousands of people die in a pandemic he's refused to do anything about. He tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op and allowed federal agents to kidnap protesters off the streets and throw them into unmarked vans.

And now this. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. He has refused to honor and respect the laws and norms of this country and has no issues with abusing or mistreating this country's citizens for his own personal gain. We should refuse to respect and honor any polices he supported, or people he appointed, if we're able to take back the reins.

And he absolutely NEEDS to be held criminally accountable as well.
Old 09-23-2020, 03:34 PM   #16
Narrator: the American people did not, in fact, fight like hell. They held a few weeks of protest, and then went back home because the finale of Dancing With The Stars was on.
Old 09-23-2020, 06:43 PM   #17
I went down to SCOTUS today. It was moving.

Click image for larger version Name: 4FBC86C0-2AB8-4130-AEF7-78467EF728F3.jpg Views: 22 Size: 82.0 KB ID: 12614
Old 09-23-2020, 10:38 PM   #18
https://twitter.com/fawfulfan/status...49697592266759
Old 09-24-2020, 07:48 AM   #19
Seems like the midwest is shifting a bit more towards Biden.

Polls out the last couple days

PA with better numbers, WI, MN and MI staying very strong, Iowa - Biden +3, OH - Biden +1

and just a bonus, GA - tied.

Iowa is a big standout here. The average now has them tied here, where Trump won by 9.
Old 09-24-2020, 09:53 AM   #20
Given the planned Biden spend in Iowa, you have to think that their internals are telling them it's within striking distance and has been for a couple of weeks. The big bonus there would not so much be the state itself as the Senate seat.
