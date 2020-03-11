US Politics XXIX: The Final Thread Before XXX - U2 Feedback

Old 11-03-2020, 10:42 PM   #1
US Politics XXIX: The Final Thread Before XXX
Hi

Spelling error hopefully the Roman numeral math checks out tho
Old 11-03-2020, 10:49 PM   #2
So does anyone have hope left?
Old 11-03-2020, 10:49 PM   #3
Creative thread titling wasn't your major at UCF apparently.
Old 11-03-2020, 10:50 PM   #4
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
So does anyone have hope left?
I'm still on "it's a 50-50 race".
Old 11-03-2020, 10:51 PM   #5
Quote:
Originally Posted by gump View Post
I'm still on "it's a 50-50 race".
I'm on its literally going to be a 50/50 race and end 269/269
Old 11-03-2020, 10:52 PM   #6
Worth noting that Georgia is slowly swinging back towards Biden. The current Senate results makes me think there is a lot of Dem votes left.
Old 11-03-2020, 10:54 PM   #7
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
I'm on its literally going to be a 50/50 race and end 269/269
Fuck..what actually happens then?
Old 11-03-2020, 10:55 PM   #8
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
Fuck..what actually happens then?
house races suddenly get really really important
Old 11-03-2020, 10:56 PM   #9
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
Fuck..what actually happens then?
Ivanka breaks the tie.
Old 11-03-2020, 10:56 PM   #10
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
Fuck..what actually happens then?
I think Republicans in all likelihood will control like 26 or 27 of all legislatures and then can elect the President.

I haven't seen anything on NE-2, though.
Old 11-03-2020, 10:56 PM   #11
Quote:
Originally Posted by DaveC View Post
house races suddenly get really really important
Ooooh I like that
Old 11-03-2020, 10:57 PM   #12
Biden is outperforming Hillary. That should be enough. We will see.

But it’s a huge indictment of half this country. I do not want to be associated with that part of the country.
Old 11-03-2020, 11:03 PM   #13
Quote:
Originally Posted by gump View Post
I think Republicans in all likelihood will control like 26 or 27 of all legislatures and then can elect the President.



I haven't seen anything on NE-2, though.
It's virtually tied
Old 11-03-2020, 11:05 PM   #14
Imagine a world where the difference between 269/269 and Biden getting to 270 is about a dozen fucking cornhuskers
Old 11-03-2020, 11:07 PM   #15
Should we be worried about Michigan yet? Or is it just that they haven't counted certain counties yet
Old 11-03-2020, 11:09 PM   #16
Loeffler-Warnock runoff is on for Jan in Georgia. I can’t even imagine what that will look like.
Old 11-03-2020, 11:09 PM   #17
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
Imagine a world where the difference between 269/269 and Biden getting to 270 is about a dozen fucking cornhuskers
Now it's 53-45 for Biden with 2/3 of the vote in.
Old 11-03-2020, 11:09 PM   #18
Quote:
Originally Posted by mikal View Post
Should we be worried about Michigan yet? Or is it just that they haven't counted certain counties yet
No early vote counted there yet, I think.
Old 11-03-2020, 11:15 PM   #19
Quote:
Originally Posted by gump View Post
No early vote counted there yet, I think.
still lots of votes to count in detroit as well.
Old 11-03-2020, 11:15 PM   #20
https://twitter.com/arneduncan/statu...840995328?s=19
