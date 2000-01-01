|
|02-22-2020, 05:04 PM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,372
Local Time: 04:36 PM
|
US POLITICS XX: Stuck In a Caucus You Can't Get Out Of
We have a real front runner...__________________
Continue.
|02-22-2020, 05:06 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,744
Local Time: 11:36 AM
|
I would’ve gone for...__________________
US Politics XX: 10+10=20... 2x = 20 20... the most interesting thread in the world
|02-22-2020, 05:08 PM
|#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 4,887
Local Time: 04:36 PM
|
https://twitter.com/jdawsey1/status/...076622339?s=21
But his honeymoon!!!
|02-22-2020, 05:08 PM
|#4
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,372
Local Time: 04:36 PM
|02-22-2020, 05:12 PM
|#5
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,372
Local Time: 04:36 PM
|
Quote:
It could be wild.
Ok. so NV. Looks like I was almost spot on with my guess on the first choice ballot.
But off on the realignment.
At this point, it looks like almost all of Steyers realignment went to Sanders. Right?
|02-22-2020, 05:28 PM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: behind the whirling-in-rags
Posts: 20,490
Local Time: 12:36 PM
|
lol good thread title
|02-22-2020, 05:55 PM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: behind the whirling-in-rags
Posts: 20,490
Local Time: 12:36 PM
|
https://twitter.com/grace_panetta/st...60005471072260
"if you start to treat children badly enough" is american government policy.
this is pure evil.
|02-22-2020, 06:25 PM
|#8
|
Acrobat
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: South Philadelphia
Posts: 444
Local Time: 12:36 PM
|
When Sanders talks about the Democratic establishment, he is referring to this. I think most voters understand it is not about them; it's about a small group of elites who have sold the soul of the party too many times.
|02-22-2020, 06:40 PM
|#9
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 28,268
Local Time: 03:06 AM
|
I've never heard of Chris Matthews prior to the other day but the guy's absolutely losing it. Bloody hell.
Quote:
I don't know enough about the disciplinary system within the Democratic party, but anyone voting with Trump at least 70% of the time should be expelled. There should be no tolerance for it.
|02-22-2020, 06:47 PM
|#10
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,938
Local Time: 12:36 PM
|
It would appear that the answer to the "did the debate move the needle at all" question is a resounding "not at all"
|02-22-2020, 06:51 PM
|#11
|
Refugee
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 1,591
Local Time: 09:36 AM
|
Quote:
It really is amazing that an actual white nationalist is a top aide to the President and it’s gotten almost no coverage in the major press. Absolutely wild.
|02-22-2020, 06:57 PM
|#12
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,938
Local Time: 12:36 PM
|
Klobuchar needs to go. Warren kinda needs to as well if the best that debate performance can do is 4th.
|02-22-2020, 07:03 PM
|#13
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 17,630
Local Time: 12:36 PM
|
Quote:
A totally worthless and irredeemable person.
|02-22-2020, 07:30 PM
|#14
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: behind the whirling-in-rags
Posts: 20,490
Local Time: 12:36 PM
|
i encourage anyone who thinks that sanders is divisive and just constantly criticizes everyone and everything that isn't already on his side to watch tonight's victory speech.
|02-22-2020, 07:40 PM
|#15
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: NY
Posts: 17,630
Local Time: 12:36 PM
|
My concern was never really with Bernie himself - I think that he can run a capable campaign, he obviously is very charismatic (as opposed to let's say the wet paper bag that is Bloomberg) and his supporters will at least go to direct war to the death with the MAGA crowd which has been allowed to loudly bray over the rest of humanity for the last 3+ years.
My concern is with the Senate and Congressional races. Bernie doesn't do anything outside of his own campaign IMO. And to be fair, this was one of the biggest criticisms I had of Obama and his people - they had built an incredible electoral machine but really had no interest in down ticket races and so his prize was dealing with McConnell. Just stupid and shortsighted. IF Bloomberg is willing to spend a billion on downticket races in the event that Bernie is the nominee then I think they may be in the bag. But that's a big, big, big if.
|02-22-2020, 07:54 PM
|#16
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,372
Local Time: 04:36 PM
|
Quote:
I would rather the party start to cultivate great candidates in those red areas that aren't as conservative. Look at McGrath and McConnell. She's no progressive, but she has an impressive background that could actually make that race winnable.
|02-22-2020, 07:58 PM
|#17
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,938
Local Time: 12:36 PM
|
Some people clearly have a lot more confidence in the intelligence of the general electorate than I do.
|02-22-2020, 08:06 PM
|#18
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,372
Local Time: 04:36 PM
|
Quote:
Amy definitely needs to go. Warren will have to after SC. Where she will probably finish 4th or 5th. She is picking up zero delegates in either of these two races.
|02-22-2020, 08:12 PM
|#19
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,372
Local Time: 04:36 PM
|
Quote:
This was a one day story, and the DNA story didn't even make the news.
Nothing matters anymore.
|02-22-2020, 08:20 PM
|#20
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,938
Local Time: 12:36 PM
|
The president is not a billionaire, is not a real estate developer, has real legitimate lifelong mob connections that are well documented, has committed numerous crimes in plain sight, has dozens of legitimate sexual assault accusations, including his own ex-wife.__________________
Nobody should be shocked by anything.
