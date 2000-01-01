US POLITICS XX: Stuck In a Caucus You Can't Get Out Of - U2 Feedback

Old 02-22-2020, 05:04 PM   #1
US POLITICS XX: Stuck In a Caucus You Can't Get Out Of
We have a real front runner...

Continue.
Old 02-22-2020, 05:06 PM   #2
I would’ve gone for...

US Politics XX: 10+10=20... 2x = 20 20... the most interesting thread in the world
Old 02-22-2020, 05:08 PM   #3
https://twitter.com/jdawsey1/status/...076622339?s=21

But his honeymoon!!!
Old 02-22-2020, 05:08 PM   #4
Quote:
Originally Posted by LuckyNumber7 View Post
I would’ve gone for...

US Politics XX: 10+10=20... 2x = 20 20... the most interesting thread in the world
LOL.

Or maybe, US Politics: Initial Preference - XX, reallocated preference - XV
Old 02-22-2020, 05:12 PM   #5
Quote:
Originally Posted by BEAL View Post
Listen. I have my beef with some Bernie supporters. But they will fucking swarm and devour anybody tweeting like this if it's Sanders/Trump.

It could be wild.


Ok. so NV. Looks like I was almost spot on with my guess on the first choice ballot.

But off on the realignment.

At this point, it looks like almost all of Steyers realignment went to Sanders. Right?
Old 02-22-2020, 05:28 PM   #6
lol good thread title
Old 02-22-2020, 05:55 PM   #7
https://twitter.com/grace_panetta/st...60005471072260

"if you start to treat children badly enough" is american government policy.

this is pure evil.
Old 02-22-2020, 06:25 PM   #8
Old 02-22-2020, 06:40 PM   #9
I've never heard of Chris Matthews prior to the other day but the guy's absolutely losing it. Bloody hell.



Quote:
Originally Posted by Jerry Dunk View Post

I don't know enough about the disciplinary system within the Democratic party, but anyone voting with Trump at least 70% of the time should be expelled. There should be no tolerance for it.
Old 02-22-2020, 06:47 PM   #10
It would appear that the answer to the "did the debate move the needle at all" question is a resounding "not at all"
Old 02-22-2020, 06:51 PM   #11
Quote:
Originally Posted by DaveC View Post
https://twitter.com/grace_panetta/st...60005471072260

"if you start to treat children badly enough" is american government policy.

this is pure evil.


It really is amazing that an actual white nationalist is a top aide to the President and it’s gotten almost no coverage in the major press. Absolutely wild.
Old 02-22-2020, 06:57 PM   #12
Klobuchar needs to go. Warren kinda needs to as well if the best that debate performance can do is 4th.
Old 02-22-2020, 07:03 PM   #13
Quote:
Originally Posted by DaveC View Post
https://twitter.com/grace_panetta/st...60005471072260

"if you start to treat children badly enough" is american government policy.

this is pure evil.
He actually found a woman willing to marry him (she is the spokeswoman for Mike Pence so I guess garbage attracts garbage).

A totally worthless and irredeemable person.
Old 02-22-2020, 07:30 PM   #14
i encourage anyone who thinks that sanders is divisive and just constantly criticizes everyone and everything that isn't already on his side to watch tonight's victory speech.
Old 02-22-2020, 07:40 PM   #15
My concern was never really with Bernie himself - I think that he can run a capable campaign, he obviously is very charismatic (as opposed to let's say the wet paper bag that is Bloomberg) and his supporters will at least go to direct war to the death with the MAGA crowd which has been allowed to loudly bray over the rest of humanity for the last 3+ years.

My concern is with the Senate and Congressional races. Bernie doesn't do anything outside of his own campaign IMO. And to be fair, this was one of the biggest criticisms I had of Obama and his people - they had built an incredible electoral machine but really had no interest in down ticket races and so his prize was dealing with McConnell. Just stupid and shortsighted. IF Bloomberg is willing to spend a billion on downticket races in the event that Bernie is the nominee then I think they may be in the bag. But that's a big, big, big if.
Old 02-22-2020, 07:54 PM   #16
Quote:
Originally Posted by Jerry Dunk View Post
I definitely get this. But we also have to remember that we have the majority in the house in large part because Democrats that were very moderate, much more moderate or even slightly conservative to my taste won in very red districts. State races need to be run by Democrats that can win in that state. Putting up someone just because they are progressive in a very conservative area, just weakens our numbers in the houses.

I would rather the party start to cultivate great candidates in those red areas that aren't as conservative. Look at McGrath and McConnell. She's no progressive, but she has an impressive background that could actually make that race winnable.
Old 02-22-2020, 07:58 PM   #17
Some people clearly have a lot more confidence in the intelligence of the general electorate than I do.
Old 02-22-2020, 08:06 PM   #18
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
It would appear that the answer to the "did the debate move the needle at all" question is a resounding "not at all"
Absolutely. The fact that Warren seems to have stayed static, and Bloomberg only lost about 2 points in a poll following the debate. Shows you that this race has solidified much more than people have been saying.

Amy definitely needs to go. Warren will have to after SC. Where she will probably finish 4th or 5th. She is picking up zero delegates in either of these two races.
Old 02-22-2020, 08:12 PM   #19
Quote:
Originally Posted by nbelcik View Post
It really is amazing that an actual white nationalist is a top aide to the President and it’s gotten almost no coverage in the major press. Absolutely wild.
Remember, a woman came out with detailed account of Trump raping her in a dressing room, and is actively using legal measures to get Trump's DNA to test against a dress.

This was a one day story, and the DNA story didn't even make the news.

Nothing matters anymore.
Old 02-22-2020, 08:20 PM   #20
The president is not a billionaire, is not a real estate developer, has real legitimate lifelong mob connections that are well documented, has committed numerous crimes in plain sight, has dozens of legitimate sexual assault accusations, including his own ex-wife.

Nobody should be shocked by anything.
