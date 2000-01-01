anitram Blue Crack Addict



My concern was never really with Bernie himself - I think that he can run a capable campaign, he obviously is very charismatic (as opposed to let's say the wet paper bag that is Bloomberg) and his supporters will at least go to direct war to the death with the MAGA crowd which has been allowed to loudly bray over the rest of humanity for the last 3+ years.



My concern is with the Senate and Congressional races. Bernie doesn't do anything outside of his own campaign IMO. And to be fair, this was one of the biggest criticisms I had of Obama and his people - they had built an incredible electoral machine but really had no interest in down ticket races and so his prize was dealing with McConnell. Just stupid and shortsighted. IF Bloomberg is willing to spend a billion on downticket races in the event that Bernie is the nominee then I think they may be in the bag. But that's a big, big, big if.