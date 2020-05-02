DaveC Blue Crack Addict



Join Date: Aug 2002 Location: martinaise, behind the whirling-in-rags Posts: 20,337 Local Time: 01:53 PM

Quote: Conspiracism is an ideology or family of ideologies as much as socialism or liberalism, in my view; it has a clear historical genealogy and provides many people with a complete view of the world. It is also my contention that due to systematic and structural features of conspiracism, that more often than not the deeper someone goes (or the higher up Barkun's pyramid) the further rightward they will swing. People may retain some aesthetic trappings of being left wing, but conspiracism's unique theories of history, economics, politics and cultural change cannot really co-exist with any sort of left-wing analysis, and conspiracism's basic praxis (to spread 'information' until some critical tipping point is reached where society suddenly realises the truth of the conspiracy and spontaneously re-organises itself into an untainted form) isn't too great either.



In my view it has to do with conspiracism's historical origins, and as an outgrowth of the ideas about authority and the natural moral order of the universe that pervade all sorts of right-wing politics to some extent. For right wingers, the best of all possible worlds is one in which, by whatever method they favour, everyone has an appropriate place in the social heirarchy, creating an ordered society from which everyone benefits, living in a mutually agreeable arrangement in which each class benefits from each other. Much of right-wing politics is actually devoted to trying to identify reasons why this doesn't happen, without placing the blame on the inherent madness, immorality and inefficiency of the heirarchical systems themselves. A lot of the time the blame falls on their political enemies upsetting the natural order in some way by openly or secretly creating systems that upset the natural heirarchy by elevating the unworthy above the worthy, or by seeking to abolish heirarchy altogether, or on outsider groups who are seen as not being able to fit into the system or are dissatisfied with their place within it due to some inherent moral deficiency.



Conspiracism is a particularly pathological form of this. You can see aspects of 'proto-conspiracism' in medieval pogroms and witch-panics, which often functioned as a way for authorities to deflect blame for various calamities or mismanagements on to scapegoats. Recall that modern conspiracism though has its origins in the reaction against the French revolution, and particularly what John Roberts calls the 'Mythology of the Secret Societies'; this was the idea that the fall of the ancien regime, and the various revolutions that followed it in waves were not due to the very understandable dissatisfaction of the lower and middle classes with their lot, or their anger at the decadent incompetence of the European aristocracy and the moneyed classes that were replacing them, or a reaction against the terrible social upheavals that accompanied industrialisation, or anything like that, but were actually the result of various secretive groups, often consisting of various sorts of outsiders (Jews, religious minorities, radical eccentrics, perverts), who were involved in disrupting the good order of society, duping the lower classes into overthrowing the upper so they could assume their place as societies secret or open rulers.



Thus, conspiracism is very much an illness of elites, and especially traditional elites, as much as it is the broader populace. You can see very clearly that the history of conspiracism and the history of organised opposition to communism and socialism are so closely intertwined as to often be the same thing. A lot of conspiracism functions to divert people's misgivings about capitalism (which arise naturally from their experience of being on the business end of it) and to funnel it into ire against some institution or group that is tainting or perhaps even restraining capitalism (which they believe should be an engine of meritocracy); the Rothschilds, central banks, income tax, fiat currency or whatever.



In the modern era in the US particularly conspiracism is defined in many ways by its extreme paranoia towards anything that can be identified as 'collectivism'. It does well of course to bear in mind the particular definition of 'elite' which those on the right use, especially in the context of the US, when they are pouring scorn. They don't mean the owner class; they mean an intellectual and cultural elite of academics, artists, writers, left-wing politicans, actors and musicians; all groups that are often seen as being in league with the same 'outsider' forces as the secret societies; Jews, queers, uppity blacks and so on, the immoral and unworthy groups who seek to overthrow the rightful, natural, god-given order of things.



Conspiracism in practice very often serves the interest of the bourgeoisie to some extent; it's almost inherently anti-intellectual (because to maintain its counterfactual view of history conspiracism must eschew conventional learning and turn to one of a number of well-developed parallel scholarships) and socially conservative (because all new social and cultural developments are likely to be products of the conspiracy). Like so many other things on the right, it's always calling back to this imaginary golden age before the conspiracy really took grip. Sometimes this golden age is recent (the post-war boom), sometimes it might be in a distant, imaginary past (more so when you get to the very esoteric end of things). The most progressive thing you could hope to come out of conspiracist thinking, in my mind, is some sort of primitivism, which isn't saying much. https://www.reddit.com/r/TopMindsOfR...?context=10000